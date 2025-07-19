Tampa Bay Sun FC Welcomes Emerson Elgin on Loan from Boston Legacy FC

July 19, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, FL - Tampa Bay Sun FC is proud to announce the acquisition of defender and midfielder Emerson Elgin on loan from Boston Legacy FC for the 2025/26 season.

Elgin, 22, joined Boston Legacy FC earlier this week, signing a professional contract through 2027 before being loaned to Sun FC and becoming available for all remaining Gainbridge Super League fixtures this year. A former standout at the University of North Carolina, she played every minute en route to the Tar Heels' NCAA national championship title in December 2024.

Emerson brings versatility, excelling both as a dynamic left back and as a capable midfielder. Most recently, she had a stint with Gotham FC in the NWSL as an injury replacement player during the spring of 2025.

"We are thrilled to integrate Emerson's high-energy and attacking flair into our squad," said Christina Unkel. "Her winning pedigree and adaptability enhance our ambitions on both ends of the pitch."

Elgin's loan promises to elevate Tampa Bay's defensive stability and offensive momentum this season. She joins a roster determined to connect with our vibrant Tampa Bay community and build upon the club's inaugural title success.







