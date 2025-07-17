Jilly Shimkin Joins Tampa Bay Sun Football Club

Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Tampa, Florida - The Tampa Bay Sun Football Club is honored to welcome Jilly Shimkin, a dynamic midfielder ¬âforward celebrated for her elite collegiate achievements and international pedigree, to our growing legacy. Jilly, aged 22, brings tenacity, vision, and unwavering character to the Sun's ambitious roster.

Hailing from Rockville Centre, New York, Shimkin has been a standout performer since her youth. A rising star in club and youth national team ranks, she earned repeated United Soccer Coaches All ¬âAmerican recognition and competed internationally with U.S. squads from U ¬â14 through U ¬â17.

At Penn State in 2021, she started 15 games, registering key assists including the match ¬âwinner against Hofstra and anchoring the midfield with poise.

In 2022, Jilly transferred to Texas, where she emerged as a catalyst. She started all 22 matches as a sophomore, netting seven goals, seven assists, and earning second ¬âteam All ¬âBig  12 Conference honors. Her clutch goals helped the Longhorns secure the Big  12 regular ¬âseason title.

In her junior season, she ranked 10th nationally in total assists, totaling 12 helpers and four goals, including critical postseason contributions. As a senior, she continued her excellence six assists and four goals helping Texas claim the SEC tournament crown and advancing deep in the NCAA Tournament.

Shimkin's international journey includes representation on U.S. U ¬â15 through U ¬â17 teams and training with the U ¬â23 side. In 2025, she earned an invitation to the U.S. Women's Futsal National Team and trained with the pro camps in preseason - a testament to her adaptability and drive.

"Jilly embodies the Sun's philosophy: skill, humility, and ambition," shared Christina Unkel, President & General Manager. "Her leadership on the pitch and dedication off it will uplift our entire club."







