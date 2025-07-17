Brooklyn FC Signs Jordan Thompson

July 17, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women has signed defender Jordan Thompson for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, a USL property, pending league and federation approval.

Thompson, 26, joins from Sydney FC in Australia's A-League Women, where she played a key role in the club's 2024 title-winning campaign. After joining midseason, she started all 23 league matches, logged nearly 2,000 minutes, and helped anchor one of the league's top defensive units, including a clean sheet in the A-League Grand Final.

A California native and Gonzaga University standout, Thompson was the first player in program history to be selected in the NWSL Draft, taken by the Washington Spirit in 2022. She wrapped her collegiate career with 81 starts, over 7,100 minutes played, and a program-record 54 career wins, becoming the winningest player in Gonzaga history.

"From my first conversations with the staff, I could tell Brooklyn FC is building something with real intention," said Thompson. "I'm proud to bring my experience to a club that values purpose, culture, and competing at the highest level. I can't wait to get started and help bring a championship to Brooklyn."

Off the pitch, Thompson is a certified Sports Nutrition Coach and the founder of @eazyeatznutrition, where she shares performance-based guidance and healthy recipes with fellow athletes. She remains active in youth development as a mentor and alum of ZAGW Soccer, supporting the next generation of players through coaching and nutrition education.

Season tickets for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season are on sale now at Maimonides Park in Coney Island. Single-match tickets, fall plans, suites, and group outings are also available. Season ticket members enjoy the best pricing, premium seats to all 14 regular season home matches, and exclusive perks including warm-up access, player meet & greets, and a member gift. Visit SeatGeek to purchase or email tickets@brooklynfootballclub.com for more information.







