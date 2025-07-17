Lexington Sporting Club Announces Kosuke Kimura as Gainbridge Super League Assistant Coach

July 17, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is proud to announce the appointment of Kosuke Kimura as Assistant Coach for the club's women's Gainbridge Super League squad. Kimura joins the staff of Head Coach Masaki Hemmi as the team intensifies preparations for the upcoming 2025/26 campaign.

Kimura arrives in Lexington following his most recent role as Assistant Coach at Nashville SC of Major League Soccer. His addition brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience at the highest levels of the game.

A native of Kobe, Japan, Kimura began his soccer journey with Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale at youth level before moving to the United States to play NCAA Division I soccer at Western Illinois University from 2003 to 2006. During his time at WIU, he completed an intensive English-language program and earned a near-perfect score in the mathematics section of the SAT. He was selected by the Colorado Rapids in the 2007 MLS Supplemental Draft, becoming the first Japanese-born player to appear in Major League Soccer.

Kimura made over 100 appearances over five and a half seasons with the Colorado Rapids, playing a pivotal role in the club's 2010 MLS Cup-winning campaign. He scored the game-winning goal in the Western Conference Final and went on to play the full 120 minutes in the MLS Cup Final, helping the Rapids secure a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas.

In 2012, he was traded to the Portland Timbers, beginning a stretch that saw him feature for several clubs across the United States, including the New York Red Bulls, Atlanta Silverbacks, and Tulsa Roughnecks. He also had a stint abroad with Widzew Ã â¡ódź in Poland.

Kimura now brings his knowledge, leadership, and championship pedigree to Lexington SC as the club builds toward its Gainbridge Super League season opener on August 23, away to Fort Lauderdale United FC.

Fall season tickets for Lexington SC's Gainbridge Super League campaign are on sale now. For ticketing information, call (859) 201-3932 or visit www.lexsporting.com.







