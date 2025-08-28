Brooklyn FC Home Matches to Air on SNY During the Fall Half of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Season

Published on August 28, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) today announced that six spring home matches will air locally on SNY beginning in September and going through the end of the fall half of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

All matches will continue to stream nationally on Peacock, with select games airing live on SNY to expand local access. Fans can catch the action from home or experience it in person at Maimonides Park, where pre-game activations, theme nights, and full stadium concessions will highlight the matchday experience throughout the fall season.

The following home matches will air on SNY:

September 3 vs. Spokane Zephyr (7 p.m.)

October 4 vs. Sporting Jacksonville (6 p.m.)

October 11 vs. Tampa Bay Sun (6 p.m.)

October 18 vs. Carolina Ascent (6 p.m.)

November 15 vs. Lexington SC (3 p.m.)

November 22 Vs. Spokane Zephyr (3 p.m.)

Broadcast availability for the spring half of the season to be announced at a later date.

Brooklyn FC's next home match is set to take place on Wednesday, September 3rd, at Maimonides Park. Season tickets, single-match tickets, fall plans, suites, and group outings are all available. Season ticket members enjoy the best pricing, seats to all 14 regular season home matches, and exclusive perks including warm-up access, player meet & greets, and a member gift. Visit SeatGeek to purchase or email tickets@brooklynfootballclub.com for more information.







