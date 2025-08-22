Brooklyn FC Names Francisca Ferreira First Assistant Coach

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) today announced the appointment of Francisca Ferreira as first assistant coach of the women's team ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, a USL property, pending league and federation approval.

Francisca, a UEFA B-licensed coach from Portugal, most recently led SF Damaiense SAD as the A-Team first assistant coach. Before rejoining SF Damaiense for the 2024-25 season, she coached SC Braga. This will be Ferreira's fifth season as Tomás Tengarrinha's assistant coach. Across her career, she has developed a reputation for her commitment to advancing women's football and ability to nurture talent and build competitive teams.

"Francisca is a proven leader with a deep tactical understanding of the game and a strong track record of developing winning teams and top players," said Kevin Tenjo, Sporting Director of Brooklyn FC. "Her philosophy aligns perfectly with our ambition to build dynamic, attack-minded sides that embody passion, inclusivity, and a strong connection to our community. Beyond her coaching expertise, Francisca is an exceptional person with outstanding qualities, and we are proud to welcome her to Brooklyn FC."

Ferreira arrives in Brooklyn with a background in sports performance and physiology, which enhances her coaching effectiveness and player development skills. She studied sports science and physical activity in sports training (football) at Universidade Europeia, before joining the Barça Innovation Hub Coaches Academy in 2022.

"I'm honored to join Brooklyn FC and contribute to a team that's dedicated to advancing women's football with passion and professionalism," said Francisca Ferreira. "This club has tremendous potential, and I'm excited to help lead a team that competes with ambition, empowers its players, and builds strong connections with its fans. I'm eager to continue working with the club and helping to shape its next chapter."

