Fort Lauderdale United FC Set to Kick off 2025/26 Campaign

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is set to kick off the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season on Saturday evening, welcoming Lexington SC to South Florida. The clubs met four times in the 2024/25 campaign, with Fort Lauderdale taking the season series on the strength of three victories, but both sides enter the new season with new faces and revamped rosters. With kick-off set for 7:30 p.m. at Beyond Bancard Field, Saturday's duel will mark the start of a new chapter for both clubs as they each have their eye on the Gainbridge Super League Playoffs.

After a terrific run to the inaugural Super League Final just over two months ago, Fort Lauderdale enters the new season with several key returning pieces from last year's squad. The club returns its dynamic attacking trio of All-League Second Team forward Jasmine Hamid (9G, 2A), Kiara Locklear (7G, 4A) and Sh'nia Gordon (5G, 4A), while adding dominant Australian forward Sophie Harding to the frontline.

Despite a number of offseason departures in the middle of the park, Fort Lauderdale's midfield remains strong with the return of the experienced duo of Taylor Smith and Darya Rajaee, complemented by the addition of former Carolina attacking midfielder Kat González. The back line has been retooled with the arrivals of Madison McComasky, Allie George (on loan from the NWSL) and Ella Simpson, joining returners Laurel Ansbrow, Julia Grosso and Sheyenne Allen. Defender Laveni Vaka, an All-League Second Team honoree, is also back as she continues to recover from injury. In goal, newcomers Haley Craig and Bella Hara headline a refreshed goalkeeping corps. The revamped Fort Lauderdale United squad will face its first true test after a productive preseason against a Lexington side that looks very different from the team it fielded last season.

After finishing last in the inaugural 2024/25 Super League season, no team had a more eventful offseason than Lexington SC, which added two All-League First Team players - Spokane's Emina Ekic, the reigning Player of the Year, and Fort Lauderdale's Addie McCain. The new-look Lexington squad - which returns just seven players from last season - also features brand-new head coach Masaki Hemmi and has plenty of star power, but with the new season getting under way, Saturday's matchup could come down to chemistry and tactics as two teams with their eyes on the Final open the 2025/26 campaign.

Fort Lauderdale and Lexington faced off four times during the 2024/25 Super League season, with Fort Lauderdale taking the season series behind three victories.

