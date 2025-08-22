DC Power FC Announces Kickoff Adjustment for Match Saturday, August 23 Against Sporting Jax
Published on August 22, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)
DC Power FC News Release
Jacksonville - DC Power Football Club and the Gainbridge Super League have announced a schedule adjustment for its road match against Sporting Jax in Jacksonville, Fla. on Saturday, August 23.
The match, previously scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET will now kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from August 22, 2025
- Defender Ella Simpson Joins Fort Lauderdale United FC Ahead of 2025/26 Season - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- DC Power FC Announces Kickoff Adjustment for Match Saturday, August 23 Against Sporting Jax - DC Power FC
- Brooklyn FC Names Francisca Ferreira First Assistant Coach - Brooklyn FC
- Martina Navratilova Joins Carolina Ascent FC as Minority Owner - Carolina Ascent FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent DC Power FC Stories
- DC Power FC Announces Kickoff Adjustment for Match Saturday, August 23 Against Sporting Jax
- DC Power Football Club Re-Signs Academy Midfielder Valentina Perrotta
- Gainbridge Goes Top Shelf at Richmond Raceway
- Brian Periman Named DC Power Football Club Head of Goalkeeping
- DC Power Football Club Announces 2025/26 Preseason Schedule