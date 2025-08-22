DC Power FC Announces Kickoff Adjustment for Match Saturday, August 23 Against Sporting Jax

Published on August 22, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







Jacksonville - DC Power Football Club and the Gainbridge Super League have announced a schedule adjustment for its road match against Sporting Jax in Jacksonville, Fla. on Saturday, August 23.

The match, previously scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET will now kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.