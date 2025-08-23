3,663: Laurel Ansbrow's Relentless Rookie Season

Published on August 22, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC fans will see a familiar face return to the back line this season, as defender Laurel Ansbrow rejoined the club on loan following her signing with the NWSL's Boston Legacy ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

After helping Fort Lauderdale reach the inaugural Super League Final in her rookie campaign - following a full collegiate season (and postseason) at Wake Forest - Ansbrow returns refreshed from her first true offseason, ready to take on another demanding campaign.

After starting 23 of 24 matches for Wake Forest and logging 2,073 minutes en route to a historic run to the NCAA National Championship match, Ansbrow had little time to rest before signing with Fort Lauderdale United. Her collegiate season ended December 9, and less than two months later, she made her professional debut for Fort Lauderdale on February 8.

Jumping straight from the college game into a pro environment is no small feat, but Ansbrow believes the timing worked in her favor.

"I think that my last season with Wake Forest really prepared me for my first pro season because of the level at which we were playing," Ansbrow said. "Every day, I was working with such a driven and enthusiastic group of girls. Playing for a National Championship allowed me to compete at the highest level prior to coming to Fort Lauderdale.

"With such a quick turnaround, I think it was great for my confidence to come from such an extended collegiate season. However, there definitely wasn't much time for rest. Overall, I feel like the minutes I got at Wake Forest were advantageous for my debut season."

Ansbrow immediately became a key figure in Fort Lauderdale's back line during the second half of the USL Super League season. The Wake Forest product started all 17 matches in the second half of the season, amassing 1,590 minutes while playing every possible second on the pitch. Her debut came at a time where she was much needed, as just a few games into her professional career, veteran center back Laveni Vaka suffered a season-ending injury. Soon after, defenders Julia Grosso and Adrienne Jordan also missed time. Ansbrow's presence became essential for a defense hit hard by injuries.

With time to reflect, Ansbrow is proud of what she accomplished during her first year as a professional, though she admits the grind took a toll.

"I'm really proud looking back on my first professional season and very grateful to have gotten to play so many minutes with the team," said Ansbrow. "On an individual level, I feel that I competed well and got to play with and against high-level players day in and day out, so there's a lot of positives to take away.

"However, I'm also critical of my performance, and I feel like there's a lot of room for development, which will come with time and experience. By the end of the season, I definitely was feeling the toll of such a short period of rest, as my body was recovering slower between games.

"I think it's always important to consider the mental aspect, staying locked in for a long college season and then figuring out where I was going next, and going straight into an extended professional season. I definitely felt a bit of a mental toll."

In total, Laurel Ansbrow logged 3,663 minutes and appeared in 31 matches across her 2024/25 campaigns with Wake Forest and Fort Lauderdale United, spanning from Aug. 15 to June 14. The physical demands were immense, but Ansbrow made recovery a priority to keep her body and mind in top shape.

"This season, I really focused on recovery and realized how important it was outside of the game," said Ansbrow. "I spent a lot of time after training in the training room, whether it was in the ice bath or stretching. I also took up yoga and meditation to help myself mentally reset. Then, Fort Lauderdale United partnered with Restore Hyper Wellness, which allowed me to go and do cryotherapy and recovery boots."

With the offseason now behind her, Ansbrow is refreshed and ready to begin her second season as a professional.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.