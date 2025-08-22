Defender Ella Simpson Joins Fort Lauderdale United FC Ahead of 2025/26 Season

Published on August 22, 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is thrilled to announce the addition of former Samford and Orlando Pride defender Ella Simpson to the roster ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ella Simpson to Fort Lauderdale United," said Ali Rogers, Associate Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Coming from her time with the Orlando Pride, we expect her to make an immediate impact. Simpson is a composed, technical player who's confident on the ball, a lockdown defender, and strong in the air. She brings quality and competitiveness that will elevate our group right away."

A versatile defender who can line up at both center and outside back, Simpson brings an attacking edge with her ability to score while also strengthening Fort Lauderdale United's retooled back line. At 5'10", her aerial presence adds another dimension on both ends of the pitch for the club heading into the 2025/26 campaign.

"Ella is a fantastic addition to our roster," said Aly Hassan, General Manager of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "She had an outstanding college career at Samford and gained valuable experience with Orlando Pride. Her versatility, aerial strength, and ability to contribute on both sides of the ball make her a perfect fit for the identity we're building here in Fort Lauderdale."

A native of Orlando, Florida, Simpson starred at The First Academy before continuing her career at Samford University in Alabama, where she became an immediate contributor and earned SOCON All-Freshman honors in 2020-21. Simpson went on to start all 97 matches she played for the Bulldogs, logging 8,379 minutes while tallying 21 goals and 4 assists across five seasons. The defender helped lead Samford to three SOCON Championships (2021, 2022, 2024), earning All-Tournament Team honors after each victory.

Simpson's standout senior campaign in 2024 saw her earn First Team All-SOCON recognition after scoring five goals and adding an assist, including the game-winner in the conference title match against Western Carolina. Following her collegiate career, Simpson signed a temporary injury-replacement contract with the NWSL's Orlando Pride before joining Fort Lauderdale United ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

A versatile defender with a proven scoring touch, Simpson strengthens Fort Lauderdale's back line as the club looks to open its season with a victory on Saturday evening.

