Martina Navratilova Joins Carolina Ascent FC as Minority Owner

Published on August 22, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Ascent FC today announced that Martina Navratilova, one of the most iconic figures in women's sports, has joined the club as a minority owner. This milestone builds on a historic inaugural season, capped by Carolina Ascent's winning one of the most prestigious awards in professional soccer, the USL Super League's "Players Shield," as well as the League's 2024/25 Organization of the Year.

Navratilova, not only a tennis legend, but an inspirational leader known for her tenacity, candor and motivation, adds a new dimension to Carolina Ascent's ownership.

"Carolina Ascent's mission to become one of the top women's clubs in the world resonated with me immediately. This team and its leadership are determined to compete at the highest level. I'm excited for the opportunity to become a part of it," said Navratilova.

"Martina Navratilova is widely regarded as one of the greatest female tennis players in history, revolutionizing the sport with her powerful serve and aggressive playing style. That description fits well with our team's approach to soccer," said Dan DiMicco, majority owner of Carolina Ascent FC. "We are honored to welcome Martina to the Carolina Ascent family."

Navratilova joins a committed ownership group that includes Dan DiMicco, Jim and Kelly McPhilliamy, and the Empower HER Fund, LLC, a woman-led investment group of community leaders. Together, this diverse ownership team is driving the Ascent's mission to elevate women's soccer and strengthen the Carolinas.

Since debuting in August 2024, Carolina Ascent has rapidly become a model franchise for women's professional soccer:

Players' Shield winners as the league's top regular-season team

League leaders in attendance in their first season

Coach of the Year, Head Coach Philip Poole

Golden Glove, Goalie Meagan McClelland

Defender of the Year and Golden Playmaker award winner, Defender Jill Aguilera

Carolina Ascent FC will kick off its second season at home on September 6, 2025 at American Legion Memorial Stadium. After a history-making inaugural season, the team is committed to building on its success and inspiring fans across the Carolinas.

