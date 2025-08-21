Brooklyn FC Signs Irish Forward Rebecca Cooke

Published on August 21, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women has signed international forward Rebecca Cooke (Ireland) for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, a USL property, pending league and federation approval.

"Rebecca joins us with tremendous hunger and ambition," said Kevin Tenjo, Sporting Director of Brooklyn FC. "She is a dynamic player with excellent technical qualities, strong attacking instincts, and the mentality to make an immediate impact. Her drive and potential fit perfectly with our vision of building a competitive, progressive team for the Gainbridge Super League."

Cooke, 22, affectionately known by her family and fans as Bambi, returns to the U.S. after a recent stint with Shelbourne FC in Ireland, where she began her career as part of the club's inaugural U17 Women's squad. Following her initial time with Shelbourne FC she starred in U.S. collegiate soccer with three years at Quinnipiac University followed by two years with Penn State University. Cooke tallied 45 goals and 12 assists across her five-year collegiate career

"After playing in the U.S. for five years I'm looking forward to returning to join Brooklyn FC," said Rebecca Cooke. "I'm excited to put everything I've learned throughout my career so far to use with a team that embodies grit, hard work and determination."

