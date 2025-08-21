Kaira Houser Brings International Experience to Spokane Zephyr FC

Kaira Houser, whose array of experience has included a productive four-year career with the Creighton University Bluejays and international play in both Ecuador and Israel, is bringing her scoring abilities to Spokane Zephyr FC (pending league and federation approval).

Houser, 28, played at the professional club level with Club Nañas in Quito, Ecuador, in 2019, and with ASA Tel Aviv in 2021-22. In 2021, 2022 and 2024, Houser was called up to the Women's National Football Team of Ecuador for a series of international friendlies.

Since 2023, Houser has played with KC Courage of the Women's Premiere Soccer League. The 2024 campaign saw Houser earn All-Conference honors while finishing as the leading scorer for both Courage and the Heartland Conference.

Away from the pitch, Houser has a long history of coaching and recently worked for U.S. Soccer at the National Development Center in Kansas.

But it was her skills on the pitch that piqued the interest of Zephyr's interim head coach Josh McAllister

"Kaira came on trial the first two weeks of preseason and made an instant impact," McAllister said. "She's creative, explosive and very dangerous in front of goal. We are thrilled to have her joining the team."

Houser said she is eager to join Zephyr because she appreciates the club's values and philosophy.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue playing and especially at a club that values culture and character," she said. "I'm excited to have a fun and successful season! Houser joins Zephyr as it prepares for the second season of Gainbridge Super League action. Zephyr's season kicks off Aug. 23 at Cotton Bowl Stadium against Dallas Trinity FC. Following road matches at DC Power FC and Brooklyn FC, Zephyr will host Fort Lauderdale FC in the home opener on Sept. 6 at ONE Spokane Stadium. For schedule and ticket information, visit uslspokane.com.







