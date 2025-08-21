Meet Your 2025/26 Dallas Trinity FC Team

Published on August 21, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - With the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season just days away, Dallas Trinity FC has announced its roster heading into its first match, adding four additional players to the squad ready to make a run in year two: defender Lauren Lapomarda, midfielder Wayny Balata, and forwards Caroline Kelly and Rhea Moore. The club has also confirmed that Chris Petrucelli will officially take on the Head Coach title to lead the team this season.

Lapomarda, a steady presence on the backline at the University of Texas, brings athleticism and composure to a Dallas defensive unit that already features All-League honorees Amber Wisner and Hannah Davison. Balata (Spokane Zephyr FC) and Kelly (Brooklyn FC) come to Dallas after spending their inaugural season with other clubs in the league. Moore rounds out the new player group as one of the top forward prospects in the Class of 2027 and will be a featured academy player.

The full list of DTFC's 2025/26 new player additions:

Rylee Foster (GK) - Canadian youth international with WSL, A-League, and WFC stints

Samar Guidry (D) - McKinney, Texas native and former Virginia standout

Lauren Lapomarda (D) - Prosper, Texas native and former Texas standout

Maya McCutcheon (D) - A-League veteran and Murphy, Texas product

Wayny Balata (M) - Canadian youth international alum and former SMU standout

Caroline Swann (M) - Top-ranked Texas prospect in the Class of 2027

Kiley Dulaney (F) - Former Arkansas standout and Washington Spirit striker

Caroline Kelly (F) - Former SLU and TCU star

Rhea Moore (F) - Ranked among the top forward prospects in the Class of 2027

The club also continues its investment in youth, with reigning Young Player of the Year Sealey Strawn returning as an academy player. Midfielder Caroline Swann (Solar SC) and forward Rhea Moore (San Juan SC) join her as the newest additions to the DTFC Academy program.

Chris Petrucelli will officially lead the club into the new season as Head Coach, while continuing in his role as General Manager. Petrucelli guided the club through its inaugural campaign alongside former head coach Pauline MacDonald and brings decades of experience in building and leading competitive squads.

With over 400 career wins and two National Coach of the Year honors, he has a proven track record of building winning programs at the collegiate, professional, and international levels.

From leading Notre Dame to an NCAA title to coaching in the NWSL and with the U.S. U-21 team, Petrucelli's leadership, tactical expertise, and player development skills make him a key asset in continuing to shape Dallas Trinity FC's identity and success on the field.

"We're excited to kick off what should be a very entertaining season," said Chris Petrucelli, Head Coach and General Manager for Dallas Trinity FC. "We have a team that is fully capable of competing for a championship. The roster is loaded with players who have had success in the Gainbridge Super League. We have also added some very talented players who have fit in nicely. We will play with intensity, passion, and skill. Everyone is ready to go."

Dallas Trinity FC Roster & Technical Staff (as of August 21, 2025)

Goalkeepers

Sam Estrada (El Paso, TX)

Rylee Foster (Cambridge, Canada)

Defenders

Amber Wisner (New Hope, PA)

Hannah Davison (Geneva, IL)

Samar Guidry (McKinney, TX)

Maya McCutcheon (Murphy, TX)

Shadia Nankya (Kasangati, Uganda)

Lauren Lapomarda (Austin, TX)

Midfielders

Deb Abiodun (Ibadan, Nigeria)

Gracie Brian (Frisco, TX)

Jenny Danielsson (Espoo, Finland)

Camryn Lancaster (Mansfield, TX)

Lexi Missimo (Southlake, TX)

Chioma Ubogagu (Coppell, TX)

Wayny Balata (Montréal, Canada)

Caroline Swann (Dallas, TX)

Forwards

Tamara Bolt (Salvador, Brazil)

Kiley Dulaney (Jacksonville, AR)

Cyera Hintzen (Garland, TX)

Lucy Shepherd (Worcestershire, England)

Allie Thornton (Arlington, TX)

Caroline Kelly (Kearney, MO)

Sealey Strawn (Prosper, TX)

Rhea Moore (Sacramento, CA)

*Denotes academy player

Technical Staff

Chris Petrucelli - Head Coach/General Manager

Jonny Corbet - Head of Performance

Gio Solis - Goalkeeper Coach

Nick Petrucelli - Analyst/Assistant Coach

Bruno Guarda - Assistant Coach

Becky Maines - Director of Soccer Operations

Dean Mott - Equipment Manager

Dallas Trinity FC opens the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season this Saturday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m. at home at historic Cotton Bowl Stadium, facing off against Spokane Zephyr FC. All matches will be streamed live on Peacock.







