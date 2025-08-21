Meet Your 2025/26 Dallas Trinity FC Team
Published on August 21, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)
Dallas Trinity FC News Release
DALLAS - With the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season just days away, Dallas Trinity FC has announced its roster heading into its first match, adding four additional players to the squad ready to make a run in year two: defender Lauren Lapomarda, midfielder Wayny Balata, and forwards Caroline Kelly and Rhea Moore. The club has also confirmed that Chris Petrucelli will officially take on the Head Coach title to lead the team this season.
Lapomarda, a steady presence on the backline at the University of Texas, brings athleticism and composure to a Dallas defensive unit that already features All-League honorees Amber Wisner and Hannah Davison. Balata (Spokane Zephyr FC) and Kelly (Brooklyn FC) come to Dallas after spending their inaugural season with other clubs in the league. Moore rounds out the new player group as one of the top forward prospects in the Class of 2027 and will be a featured academy player.
The full list of DTFC's 2025/26 new player additions:
Rylee Foster (GK) - Canadian youth international with WSL, A-League, and WFC stints
Samar Guidry (D) - McKinney, Texas native and former Virginia standout
Lauren Lapomarda (D) - Prosper, Texas native and former Texas standout
Maya McCutcheon (D) - A-League veteran and Murphy, Texas product
Wayny Balata (M) - Canadian youth international alum and former SMU standout
Caroline Swann (M) - Top-ranked Texas prospect in the Class of 2027
Kiley Dulaney (F) - Former Arkansas standout and Washington Spirit striker
Caroline Kelly (F) - Former SLU and TCU star
Rhea Moore (F) - Ranked among the top forward prospects in the Class of 2027
The club also continues its investment in youth, with reigning Young Player of the Year Sealey Strawn returning as an academy player. Midfielder Caroline Swann (Solar SC) and forward Rhea Moore (San Juan SC) join her as the newest additions to the DTFC Academy program.
Chris Petrucelli will officially lead the club into the new season as Head Coach, while continuing in his role as General Manager. Petrucelli guided the club through its inaugural campaign alongside former head coach Pauline MacDonald and brings decades of experience in building and leading competitive squads.
With over 400 career wins and two National Coach of the Year honors, he has a proven track record of building winning programs at the collegiate, professional, and international levels.
From leading Notre Dame to an NCAA title to coaching in the NWSL and with the U.S. U-21 team, Petrucelli's leadership, tactical expertise, and player development skills make him a key asset in continuing to shape Dallas Trinity FC's identity and success on the field.
"We're excited to kick off what should be a very entertaining season," said Chris Petrucelli, Head Coach and General Manager for Dallas Trinity FC. "We have a team that is fully capable of competing for a championship. The roster is loaded with players who have had success in the Gainbridge Super League. We have also added some very talented players who have fit in nicely. We will play with intensity, passion, and skill. Everyone is ready to go."
Dallas Trinity FC Roster & Technical Staff (as of August 21, 2025)
Goalkeepers
Sam Estrada (El Paso, TX)
Rylee Foster (Cambridge, Canada)
Defenders
Amber Wisner (New Hope, PA)
Hannah Davison (Geneva, IL)
Samar Guidry (McKinney, TX)
Maya McCutcheon (Murphy, TX)
Shadia Nankya (Kasangati, Uganda)
Lauren Lapomarda (Austin, TX)
Midfielders
Deb Abiodun (Ibadan, Nigeria)
Gracie Brian (Frisco, TX)
Jenny Danielsson (Espoo, Finland)
Camryn Lancaster (Mansfield, TX)
Lexi Missimo (Southlake, TX)
Chioma Ubogagu (Coppell, TX)
Wayny Balata (Montréal, Canada)
Caroline Swann (Dallas, TX)
Forwards
Tamara Bolt (Salvador, Brazil)
Kiley Dulaney (Jacksonville, AR)
Cyera Hintzen (Garland, TX)
Lucy Shepherd (Worcestershire, England)
Allie Thornton (Arlington, TX)
Caroline Kelly (Kearney, MO)
Sealey Strawn (Prosper, TX)
Rhea Moore (Sacramento, CA)
*Denotes academy player
Technical Staff
Chris Petrucelli - Head Coach/General Manager
Jonny Corbet - Head of Performance
Gio Solis - Goalkeeper Coach
Nick Petrucelli - Analyst/Assistant Coach
Bruno Guarda - Assistant Coach
Becky Maines - Director of Soccer Operations
Dean Mott - Equipment Manager
Dallas Trinity FC opens the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season this Saturday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m. at home at historic Cotton Bowl Stadium, facing off against Spokane Zephyr FC. All matches will be streamed live on Peacock.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from August 21, 2025
- Brooklyn FC Signs Irish Forward Rebecca Cooke - Brooklyn FC
- Meet Your 2025/26 Dallas Trinity FC Team - Dallas Trinity FC
- Kaira Houser Brings International Experience to Spokane Zephyr FC - Spokane Zephyr FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dallas Trinity FC Stories
- Meet Your 2025/26 Dallas Trinity FC Team
- Scottish Rite for Children and UT Southwestern MedicalCenter Named as Dallas Trinity FC Front-Of-Kit Partners
- Scottish Rite for Children and UT Southwestern Medical Center Named as Dallas Trinity FC Front-Of-Kit Partners
- Dallas Trinity FC Announces Full Roster for 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League Season
- Dallas Trinity FC Announces Roster Updates for 2025/26 Season