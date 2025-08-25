Brooklyn FC Signs Brazilian Forward Mylena Freitas

Published on August 25, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women has signed Brazilian forward, Mylena Freitas, for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, a USL property, pending league and federation approval.

"Mylena brings great attacking quality and that Brazilian edge to the game," said Kevin Tenjo, Sporting Director of Brooklyn FC. "She's a player who can make a real difference in the final third, and we're excited to see her add to our attack this season."

Freitas, 24, arrives from Portugal's S.C. Braga, where she recorded three goals and three assists in 16 appearances over two seasons. The Brazilian forward began her professional career with Brazilian side S.C. Corinthians, making 12 appearances and scoring once in her rookie season.

"I'm so excited to take this next step in my career to come to the U.S. to play with Brooklyn FC," said Mylena Freitas. "I can't wait to compete in a place like Brooklyn and to make our fans proud."

Brooklyn FC's next home match is set to take place on Wednesday, September 3rd, at Maimonides Park. Season tickets, single-match tickets, fall plans, suites, and group outings are all available. Season ticket members enjoy the best pricing, seats to all 14 regular season home matches, and exclusive perks including warm-up access, player meet & greets, and a member gift. Visit SeatGeek to purchase or email tickets@brooklynfootballclub.com for more information.







