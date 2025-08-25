Spokane Zephyr FC's New-Look Roster Shows Potential in 2025 Gainbridge Super League Season Opener against Dallas Trinity FC

Published on August 25, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Dallas, TX - Zephyr FC fell to Dallas Trinity FC 2-1 on Saturday in the club's 2025 season opener in the newly coined Gainbridge Super League (a USL property).

Spokane began its second season on the road sporting a new-look roster that signed 12 new players in free agency this summer, with nine making their Zephyr FC debuts on Saturday.

Trinity FC created multiple offensive opportunities in the first half, testing Zephyr FC's defensive line led by first-time Captain Sarah McCoy. One of Trinity FC's best chances came in the 13th minute off a shot on goal by midfielder Wayny Balata, which was saved by reigning goalkeeper of the year Hope Hisey.

McCoy acknowledged that Saturday's result was not ideal, but is excited for their upcoming opportunities in the matches to come.

"Not the way we wanted to start the season," said McCoy. "We didn't play to the standards that we hold ourselves to. We're looking forward to another opportunity in D.C."

Zephyr FC forward Ally Cook scored the club's first goal of its second season in the 21st minute, capitalizing off a perfectly placed pass from midfielder Mollie Rouse and knocking in a score to give Spokane a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Cook, one of Spokane's key returning players from the previous season, spoke on Saturday's result with an eye towards the future.

"Obviously disappointed. We had some good moments, but not enough to win the match," said Cook. "We will use this lesson and look to build going into our road trip next week."

Trinity FC responded quickly in the second half, with Balata cashing in a header goal in the 48th minute off a perfectly placed crosser by forward Tamara Bolt to level the score at 1-1.

Moments later, Forward Allie Thornton scored Trinity FC's second goal of the match in the 68th minute to give Dallas a 2-1 lead. Thornton, last season's golden boot winner with 13 goals, rebounded a shot by forward Chioma Ubogagu that ricocheted off of goalkeeper Hope Hisey before heading it into the net.

Spokane Zephyr FC's interim head coach Josh McAllister was pleased with his club's effort on the road against Dallas Trinity, a club that retained 14 players from last season.

"I can't doubt the effort of the women. We worked incredibly hard in tough conditions against a good team," said McAllister. "We need to be better with the ball if we want to get results away from home. We will learn and go from here."

Zephyr FC had limited opportunities to respond offensively following Thornton's goal, with Dallas controlling time of possession in the second half to disrupt potential attacks by Spokane. Despite the loss, coach McAllister was pleased with his club's intensity and believes it can turn into positive results down the line.

"If the girls put in that effort every match, there is no doubt in my mind we will get results," said McAllister.

Following Saturday's loss, Spokane Zephyr FC will travel to Washington, D.C. for another road match against DC Power FC on Saturday, August 30th. The match is set to kickoff at 4 PM PT and can be streamed on Peacock. For tickets to Zephyr FC's home opener, on September 6th, visit Zephyr FC Tickets - USL Spokane.







