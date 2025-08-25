Lexington Sporting Club Announces 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Theme Night & Promotional Schedule
Published on August 25, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has unveiled its promotional schedule for the highly anticipated 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season. Featuring exciting theme nights, giveaways, and community-centered activations, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy unique experiences while supporting the club throughout its second GSL campaign.
Single-Game Promotions
Sunday, September 7 vs. Brooklyn FC | 2 P.M.
Powered by Her Night + Regular Season Home Opener
The season begins with a celebration of women in sport and the community. Involvement from local youth clubs, middle and high school teams, college programs, and female-owned businesses and organizations will fuel the celebration.
Giveaway: Powered by HER Wristband & commemorative ticket, courtesy of Gainbridge
Saturday, September 20 vs. Spokane Zephyr FC | 5 P.M.
Oktoberfest + $1.50 Beer Night
Fans can enjoy a festive Bavarian-inspired evening featuring pre-match stein hoist competitions. Additionally, the fan favorite $1.50 Beer Night promo returns for the first time during the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, featuring 16oz Miller Lite and Coors Light cans available for only $1.50.
Giveaway: LSC Stein
Friday, September 26 vs. Dallas Trinity FC | 6 P.M.
Hometown Heroes Appreciation Night
Lexington SC honors local police, fire, and EMS personnel with a night of recognition and celebration.
Friday, October 10 vs. Carolina Ascent FC | 6 P.M.
Mental Health Awareness Night
On World Mental Health Awareness Day, fans are invited to learn and connect through a pre-match mental health awareness fair on the concourse. Giveaway: Emina Ekić #10 Jersey Shirt
Sunday, October 19 vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC | 2 P.M.
LSC Fall Festival + Pink Out
A family-friendly fall afternoon featuring classic fall favorites and a pink-out to support breast cancer awareness.
Giveaway: Custom LSC Scarf
Friday, October 31 vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville | 6 P.M.
Kick or Treat + $1.50 Beer Night
Celebrate Halloween with pre-match trick-or-treating at Lexington SC Stadium, a costume parade on the pitch, and a best costume contest for kids and adults.
Saturday, December 6 vs. Spokane Zephyr FC | 2 P.M.
Holidays in the Bluegrass
Ring in the holiday season with a halftime Teddy Bear Toss and ornament decorating stations in the Fan Zone.
Saturday, December 13 vs. DC Power FC | 2 P.M.
$1.50 Beer Day
Fans can enjoy discounted drinks as Lexington SC closes out the 2025 home calendar.
