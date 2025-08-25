Lexington Sporting Club Announces 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Theme Night & Promotional Schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. -  Lexington Sporting Club has unveiled its promotional schedule for the highly anticipated 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season. Featuring exciting theme nights, giveaways, and community-centered activations, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy unique experiences while supporting the club throughout its second GSL campaign.

Single-Game Promotions

Sunday, September 7 vs. Brooklyn FC | 2 P.M.

Powered by Her Night + Regular Season Home Opener

The season begins with a celebration of women in sport and the community. Involvement from local youth clubs, middle and high school teams, college programs, and female-owned businesses and organizations will fuel the celebration.

Giveaway: Powered by HER Wristband & commemorative ticket, courtesy of Gainbridge

Saturday, September 20 vs. Spokane Zephyr FC | 5 P.M.

Oktoberfest + $1.50 Beer Night

Fans can enjoy a festive Bavarian-inspired evening featuring pre-match stein hoist competitions. Additionally, the fan favorite $1.50 Beer Night promo returns for the first time during the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, featuring 16oz Miller Lite and Coors Light cans available for only $1.50.

Giveaway: LSC Stein

Friday, September 26 vs. Dallas Trinity FC | 6 P.M.

Hometown Heroes Appreciation Night

Lexington SC honors local police, fire, and EMS personnel with a night of recognition and celebration.

Friday, October 10 vs. Carolina Ascent FC | 6 P.M.

Mental Health Awareness Night

On World Mental Health Awareness Day, fans are invited to learn and connect through a pre-match mental health awareness fair on the concourse. Giveaway: Emina Ekić #10 Jersey Shirt

Sunday, October 19 vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC | 2 P.M.

LSC Fall Festival + Pink Out

A family-friendly fall afternoon featuring classic fall favorites and a pink-out to support breast cancer awareness.

Giveaway: Custom LSC Scarf

Friday, October 31 vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville | 6 P.M.

Kick or Treat + $1.50 Beer Night

Celebrate Halloween with pre-match trick-or-treating at Lexington SC Stadium, a costume parade on the pitch, and a best costume contest for kids and adults.

Saturday, December 6 vs. Spokane Zephyr FC | 2 P.M.

Holidays in the Bluegrass

Ring in the holiday season with a halftime Teddy Bear Toss and ornament decorating stations in the Fan Zone.

Saturday, December 13 vs. DC Power FC | 2 P.M.

$1.50 Beer Day

Fans can enjoy discounted drinks as Lexington SC closes out the 2025 home calendar.

