Lexington Sporting Club Unveils Away Kits for 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Season

Published on August 18, 2025

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







On Monday, Lexington Sporting Club women's Gainbridge Super League team unveiled their new away kit for the upcoming 2025/26 campaign.

The design, created by hummel, LSC's Official On-Field Apparel Partner, is inspired by the breathtaking sunsets that appear over Lexington, Kentucky. The kit captures the fiery ambers, soft lavenders, deep indigos & endless blues that stretch across the sky at day's end.

The kit made its first appearance in front of the public last week at an exclusive Season Ticket Member event, where attendees also got a first look at the 2025/26 women's home kit.

For more information on becoming a Lexington Sporting Club Season Ticket Member, call our ticket office at (859)201-3932 or email tickets@lexsporting.com.

Our new away kit is set to see on-field action for the first time this Saturday, August 23, when the Gals head down to South Florida to take on Fort Lauderdale United FC in our 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season opener. The match will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from August 18, 2025

