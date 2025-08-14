Pop the Top: $1.50 Beers Now at Even More Matches
Published on August 14, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
Lexington Sporting Club fans, the deal just got better...$1.50 Beer Night is now bigger than ever! We've expanded the schedule so you can enjoy ice-cold drinks at even more matches this season for both our men's USL Championship team and our women's Gainbridge Super League squad.
$1.50 Coors Light (16 oz)
$1.50 Miller Lite (16 oz)
$2.00 Modelo (16 oz)
Pair these unbeatable prices with theme nights, giveaways, special promotions, and high-level soccer action and you've got an atmosphere at Lexington SC Stadium you simply can't miss. Grab your friends, raise a glass, and get ready to cheer on your hometown Lexington Sporting Club!
Men's Team - USL Championship
Friday, September 5th 6:00 PM ET vs North Carolina FC Theme: College Night
Saturday, October 11 7:00 PM ET vs El Paso Locomotive FC Theme: Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Women's Team - Gainbridge Super League
Saturday, September 20 5:00 PM ET vs Spokane Zephyr FC Theme: TBA
Friday, October 31 6:00 PM ET vs Sporting Club Jacksonville Theme: TBA
Saturday, December 13 2:00 PM ET vs DC Power FC Theme: TBA
