Spokane Zephyr FC Signs Gritty Defender and 2025 USL W League Defender of the Year, Charley Boone

A former Seattle Metro League MVP and two-time All-Big Sky Conference first team selection is coming to Spokane to launch her professional career.

Charley Boone, 23, joins Spokane Zephyr FC to launch her professional career just days before the club begins its second season in the Gainbridge Super League, a USL property (pending league and federation approval).

Boone, a heralded defender out of Roosevelt High School in Seattle, saw limited action at Gonzaga University as a freshman before transferring to the University of Montana. In her four years in Missoula, she started 62 of 77 matches played, and helped the Griz lead the nation in shutout percentage in 2024 (.737). In 2023, Boone and the stingy Griz defense posted 11 shutouts and allowed only nine goals in the season, a Big Sky Conference record.

Before college, Boone was a member of the Crossfire Premier ECNL team that won Surf Cup, was second in the nation and undefeated before the COVID pandemic.

Earlier this year, she joined the Minnesota Aurora FC of the USL W League, where she started nine of 11 matches and helped Minnesota to eight clean sheets and only four goals conceded, the lowest in the league. Her efforts earned her the league's Defender of the Year crown, a spot on the All-League First Team and accolades as the Heartland Division Player of the Year.

The accolades from her time in the W League drew the attention of Spokane Zephyr FC's coaching staff, who invited Boone to Spokane for a trial.

"Right from the start she showed exactly how good of a player she is," said interim head coach Josh McAllister. "Charley reads the game well, is very good with the ball at her feet, and has added more competition at the center back position."

After her success in Minnesota, Boone is ready for the next challenge in her home state.

"I'm beyond grateful to be starting my professional career in Spokane," she said. "I feel honored to join a club and community that has been so welcoming and is committed to upholding high standards while helping grow the game of women's soccer. I can't wait to grow as a player, represent Spokane at the next level, and contribute to everything this organization is building."

Zephyr's season kicks off Aug. 23 at Cotton Bowl Stadium against Dallas Trinity FC. Following road matches at DC Power FC and Brooklyn FC, Zephyr will host Fort Lauderdale FC in the home opener on Sept. 6 at ONE Spokane Stadium.







