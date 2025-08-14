DC Power Football Club Re-Signs Academy Midfielder Valentina Perrotta

Published on August 14, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has re-signed midfielder Valentina Perrotta pending league and federation approval.

"We're excited to welcome Valentina Perrotta back to Power FC for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Perrotta's been a cornerstone of Power FC's academy and her game continues to grow at the professional level. We're excited to have her back this season and continue strengthening our academy's presence while investing in the development of local talents for long-term success."

Academy players may be selected for game day rosters as a unique benefit to play critical minutes with Power FC in Gainbridge Super League matches while maintaining amateurism-status and retention of NCAA-eligibility. With all Gainbridge Super League games being featured nationally on Peacock TV, Academy Players will receive unrivaled exposure while playing for Power FC.

During the 2024/25 Power FC season and at just 14 years old, Perrotta made history on April 8, 2025 as the youngest player to appear in the starting lineup for a Gainbridge Super League Club. Perrotta appeared in three matches (one start) amassing 59 minutes for Power FC during the inaugural season.

On June 13 she made her international debut with the U15 U.S. Youth National Team against the Netherlands in Germany. The 15-year-old midfielder received her first training camp call up in March 2024 for the U14 National ID Camp in Atlanta.

The Maryland native plays for Bethesda SC in the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL), recently invited to the 2025 ECNL Girls Conference Cup in Chula Vista, California.

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Saturday, August 30 to open the 2025/26 season against Spokane Zephyr FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at https://www.dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/.

Valentina Perrotta

Position: Midfield

Birthplace: Rockville, MD

Birthdate: 6/17/2010

Age: 15

Height: 5'5''

Status: Academy contract







