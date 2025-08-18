Tampa Bay Sun FC Welcomes Academy Signings

Published on August 18, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC is proud to announce three Academy player signings ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season. Returning to the squad is defender Siena Bryan (Georgetown commit), joined by newcomers Alyssa Parsons (USC commit) and McKenna Batilla (USF commit), who bring exciting young talent and depth to the club's roster.

Bryan, who made a strong impression with the Sun last year, will continue to build on her momentum. "Siena returns after a standout season last year, and it's hard to tell her apart from our current pros," said Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown. "She pushes daily for a starting spot and continues to impress us both on and off the field with her personality, confidence, and professionalism. She is already surpassing expectations."

Parsons, a University of Southern California commit, joins the Sun as a promising striker with natural scoring instincts. "Alyssa is a dynamic striker whose confidence and maturity are well beyond her years," said Schilte-Brown. "She has the talent and drive to make a real impact on the Super League this season, and I have no doubt she'll emerge as a shining star."

Batilla adds even more firepower in attack with her versatility and finishing ability. Coach Schilte-Brown noted, "McKenna is a hardworking, athletic attacking player who is a constant threat in and around the box. With the ability to finish with both feet and score with her head, she's only just beginning to show what she's capable of. Her potential is enormous."

The Sun's Academy signings continue to highlight the depth of talent developing within the club. Together, Bryan, Parsons, and Batilla embody the Sun's commitment to developing young talent and investing in the future of the women's game.







