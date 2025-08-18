Brooklyn FC Signs Defender Annie Williams

Published on August 18, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women has signed defender Annie Williams for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, a USL property, pending league and federation approval.

"Annie is a composed and versatile defender with a proven track record across competitive European leagues," said Kevin Tenjo, Sporting Director of Brooklyn FC. "Her experience at the highest levels of the women's game brings leadership, consistency, and quality to our defensive unit as we strengthen the squad ahead of our second season."

Williams, 27, was a four ¬âyear standout at South Dakota State University, where she made 75 appearances, scored 3 goals, and earned back ¬âto ¬âback Summit League Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2017 and 2018.

She began her professional career in 2021 with ÍBV in Iceland, appearing in 17 matches and scoring 1 goal, before moving to Sweden's Kalmar FF in 2022 for 8 league appearances. Later that year, Williams signed with Parma in Italy's Serie A, where she logged 39 appearances over two seasons and became the club's first American player. She most recently played for Minnesota Aurora in the USL W League.

"I'm thrilled to join Brooklyn FC and compete in the Gainbridge Super League," Williams said. "My journey through Europe challenged me to grow on and off the field, and I can't wait to bring that experience to this team and our supporters in New York."

"I'm thrilled to join Brooklyn FC and compete in the Gainbridge Super League," Williams said. "My journey through Europe challenged me to grow on and off the field, and I can't wait to bring that experience to this team and our supporters in New York."







