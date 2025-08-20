Brooklyn FC Announces 2025/26 Theme Nights for Fall Home Matches

Published on August 20, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women today announced a series of themed matchdays for the fall portion of its 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, a USL property. The club will honor local schools, community groups, and important causes during nine home matches at Maimonides Park.

Brooklyn FC kicks off its home slate on Saturday, August 23, with Opening Night against reigning champion Tampa Bay Sun FC. Additional themes include Youth Sports Day (Sept. 28), National Coming Out Day (Oct. 11), Breast Cancer Awareness (Oct. 18), and Paws at the Pitch (Nov. 8), inviting fans to celebrate alongside their communities.

2025 Fall Theme Night Schedule:

Sunday, September 28 at 3:00 PM - Youth Sports Day

Saturday, October 4 at 6:00 PM - Rep Your School Night #1

Saturday, October 11 at 6:00 PM - National Coming Out Day

Saturday, October 18 at 6:00 PM - Breast Cancer Awareness

Saturday, November 8 at 3:00 PM - Paws at the Pitch

Saturday, November 15 at 3:00 PM - Girl Scout Night

Saturday, November 22 at 3:00 PM - Alzheimer's Awareness

Brooklyn FC opens its second season in the Gainbridge Super League on Saturday, August 23, at Maimonides Park at 7:00 p.m. ET. Season tickets, single-match tickets, fall plans, suites, and group outings are all available.

Season ticket members enjoy the best pricing, seats to all 14 regular season home matches, and exclusive perks including warm-up access, player meet & greets, and a member gift. Visit SeatGeek to purchase or email tickets@brooklynfootballclub.com for more information.







