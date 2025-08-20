Midfielder Maddie Mercado Joins Carolina Ascent on Loan from Seattle Reign

Published on August 20, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC announced today the loan signing of midfielder Maddie Mercado from NWSL side Seattle Reign for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

Mercado, 24, has made 19 appearances and scored two goals since joining Seattle in 2024. She was originally selected 27th overall in the 2024 NWSL Draft following a standout career at the University of Notre Dame.

"We're really excited to welcome Maddie," said Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "She'll play an important role in our attack, bringing valuable NWSL experience and a strong pedigree from her time at Notre Dame. I can't wait for our fans to see her creativity and quality on the field here in Charlotte."

"I'm so excited for the opportunity to join Carolina and look forward to contributing in the team's success," Mercado shared. "I'm eager to integrate my creative style into an already dangerous attacking team."

A five-year standout at Notre Dame (2019-2024), Mercado scored 26 goals in 94 appearances and earned All-ACC Second Team honors as a senior. She now reunites with former Irish teammate Brianna Martinez in Charlotte.

On the international stage, Mercado represented the United States at the U-14 through U-19 levels, winning the 2016 CONCACAF Girls' U-15 Championship and the 2017 Torneo delle Nazioni with the U-16 squad.







