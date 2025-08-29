Carolina Ascent FC Unveils 2025/26 Horizon Kit

Published on August 29, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC today revealed the club's third kit for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, the Horizon Kit. Inspired by the vibrant skies and bold colors of the Carolinas, the kit will be worn during select road matches this season.

The Horizon Kit features a modern geometric design in shades of lavender, peach, and cream, symbolizing the beauty of Carolina sunsets and the limitless horizons ahead for women's professional soccer in the region. With the primary club crest displayed proudly on the chest, the look reflects both pride in the Carolinas and ambition for the future.

The kit, produced by Capelli Sport, is highlighted by the club's official front-of-jersey partner, Nucor, alongside other community and corporate partners who continue to support the team's mission of building the game in the Carolinas.

Fans will get their first look at the Horizon Kit in action when Carolina Ascent kicks off their 2025/26 on Saturday night against Fort Lauderdale United FC at 7:30 pm. Pre-order your Horizon Kit HERE!

Carolina Ascent FC returns to Charlotte for their home opener on September 6 against Tampa Bay Sun FC. Secure your tickets HERE at CarolinaAscent.com.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.