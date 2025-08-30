Fort Lauderdale to Host Carolina Ascent in Semifinal Rematch

Published on August 29, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is set to welcome Carolina Ascent FC to Beyond Bancard Field on Saturday evening in a matchup between two of the Gainbridge Super League's top contenders. The clubs met five times during the 2024/25 campaign, splitting the regular season series before Fort Lauderdale claimed a victory in extra time in an instant classic in the Semifinal. With kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Saturday's clash will be pivotal as both teams look to open the new campaign on the right foot.

Fort Lauderdale United opened its season with a thriller last Saturday evening, and the club enters Saturday's meeting with a bit of momentum. The new-look Fort Lauderdale squad featured energy from top to bottom. The revamped defense - featuring returner Laurel Ansbrow, captain and newly-transitioned forward-to-right back Sh'nia Gordon and new additions Allie George and Ella Simpson - brought a new attitude and swagger to the back-line. Jasmine Hamid, Kiara Locklear and Kelli Van Treeck were tenacious, filled with energy and gave everything they had at every moment. The midfield trio of Darya Rajaee, Taylor Smith and Kat González controlled the game from the middle of the park and will look to carry that influence into Saturday's clash between two sides with championship ambitions.

The only team of nine to not debut last week, Carolina Ascent FC will open its 2025/26 campaign on Saturday evening. No club was more successful during the 2024/25 regular season, with Carolina claiming the inaugural Players' Shield as the league's top point-earner over 28 matches. Their run ended in the Semifinal against Fort Lauderdale, and now their new season begins at Beyond Bancard Field. The defending Shield winners enter with a reshaped roster featuring 10 new players and face an immediate challenge against a Fort Lauderdale side already in rhythm.

Matchup History

Fort Lauderdale United FC and Carolina Ascent FC faced off five times during the 2024/25 Super League season, with Fort Lauderdale taking the season series behind three victories after a thrilling victory in extra-time in the Super League Semifinal.

Where to Watch

The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10.

Tickets

For tickets to Saturday's match, please click HERE. Season tickets for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season are officially on sale







