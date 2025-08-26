Staff Spotlight: Chef Whitney Williams

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC has welcomed a new addition to the team - though you won't find her in the starting lineup. Whitney Williams has joined the club as our private chef, providing world-class nutrition to fuel our athletes at the highest level.

As women's sports continues to grow and flourish at an undeniable pace, Fort Lauderdale United FC remains committed to giving our athletes the best in every area, including performance nutrition. A native of Guyana, Whitney brings that edge with her every day, offering meals that are both delicious and designed to support elite athletic performance.

"Each day, I create high-protein, nutrient-rich meals that fuel our players," said Chef Whitney. "I blend diverse cuisines to celebrate the team's cultures, infuse vibrant Guyanese flavors and ensure every meal emphasizes hydration and balanced nutrition."

A talented and celebrated local chef, Whitney balances a busy schedule catering corporate events, weddings, private celebrations and community functions across South Florida. Fortunately for us, she carves out time daily to serve our squad with meals that nourish and energize the team at an elite level.

"It is a really great team, and I believe that with what I foster in terms of nutrition and their daily meals, I can definitely get them to where they're trying to be," said Chef Whitney. "I definitely love the family and everyone here. It's been going great, and I just look forward to continued success and working with the team."

Everything Whitney does comes back to one word: love. Her passion for cooking runs deep, dating back to her youth, and it is the origin of how she got to fueling professional athletes at the highest level.

"What started me off wanting to be a chef was just love," said Chef Whitney. "I grew up cooking, so I always had a passion for it. Cooking comes from the heart, and I believe people can taste the love that I provide in every meal."

Though Whitney is currently a full-time chef, she wasn't always. She originally pursued a career in accounting, going to school for it and even working in the trade for some time. But that didn't last long; she knew she wanted to follow her passion.

"I'm an accountant by trade, but it just wasn't my passion," said Chef Whitney. "After that, I just decided to follow my passion and what I truly loved - cooking. I went back to school - attending Carnegie School of Home Economics in Guyana - where I built my foundation in culinary cooking skills."

Each week, Whitney manufactures a menu in collaboration with a nutritionist that she partners with. The two come together to build the perfect meal for the team, packed with nutrients and flavor.

"I have a nutritionist that I liaison with, and his name is Kyle. We work in collaboration with preparing the meals, specifically the weekly menus," said Chef Whitney. "He puts forth the nutritional part of the meals, and then I bring it to life with the zest, the taste and all of the things that make the meal complete."

As Whitney settles in and begins to find her weekly staples, her unique refreshers are a key part of her daily menu. Through the club's rigorous training in the South Florida heat, it's imperative that the team stays hydrated to remain at their optimal performance level.

"The first thing is my refreshers. I make them fresh every day," said Chef Whitney. "I have my special recipes that I use for hydration, which are my Peach Tea and my Sorrel Ginger Tea. Those are really nice flavors and they're packed with Vitamin C and all the good nutrients that are needed to keep them hydrated while they're out in the sun."

Whitney, despite being with the club for a short time, has already started to make an impact on the players in a positive manner. Arriving in the preseason, the girls have been pleased with her arrival and they can't get enough of her signature dishes.

"So far, the meal that I've made that I believe the team really liked was the Lamb Stew," said Chef Whitney. "I got a lot of good reviews about that meal. As for refreshers, they love the Sorrel Ginger Tea."

While Chef Whitney crafts a variety of meals for the players each week, there's one special dish she's still waiting for the right moment to share - her personal favorite, steeped in tradition and flavor.

"My favorite meal is Pepperpot, a traditional meal in Guyana that is usually cooked around the holidays, with Guyanese bread," said Chef Whitney. "You have to eat it to experience it. I haven't cooked it for the girls just yet, but maybe later on as we approach that festive time."

Fort Lauderdale United FC club is grateful for Chef Whitney's contributions to making sure our athletes are at their peak nutrition level, and we look forward to seeing it all come together on the field this season.

To learn more about Chef Whitney, you can follow her on Instagram at @chef.whitney!







