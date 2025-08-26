Sporting JAX Adds High-Profile Match vs. Kansas City Current II to Inaugural Season

Published on August 26, 2025

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sporting Club Jacksonville (Sporting JAX), the First Coast's first-ever professional women's soccer club, today announced a major addition to its inaugural season schedule with a friendly exhibition match against Kansas City Current II on Friday, Sept. 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium.

The match brings one of the nation's most ambitious development teams to Jacksonville, replacing the previously scheduled preseason match against Hibernian FC, which was canceled due to inclement weather.

Sporting JAX season ticketholders will receive the Kansas City Current II match as part of their package, which will be automatically added to their accounts at no additional cost.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kansas City Current II to Jacksonville for what promises to be an electric matchup," said Steve Livingston, Sporting JAX president and CEO. "Kansas City Current II is one of the most dynamic clubs in the women's game, and this match gives our fans the chance to see the future of the sport on display at Hodges Stadium."

"This is a great opportunity for Kansas City Current II to gain invaluable experience in a competitive environment against Sporting JAX," said Ryan Dell, Kansas City Current head of soccer operations. "A fixture like this will test our young players in a new setting. Sporting JAX is an ambitious club, much like ourselves, so it will be an exciting evening of soccer in Jacksonville this September."

The Kansas City Current formally established Kansas City Current II in July 2025, becoming the first National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team to fully launch a second team. Partnering with the Kansas City Current to build the future of women's soccer, Kansas City Current II is a full-time, fully-funded team that bridges youth and college players to top-tier soccer. The team reinforces the club's vision of a complete pathway from grassroots to professional, as well as its long-term commitment to player development and performance excellence.

Founded in 2021, the Kansas City Current has quickly risen to prominence in the NWSL, the top professional women's soccer league in the United States. In 2024, the Current captured their first NWSL Championship to cement their status as one of the premier clubs in women's soccer. The team plays its home matches at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, the first stadium in the world to be purpose-built for a women's professional sports team. Ownership includes Angie and Chris Long as co-founders and investors, alongside Brittany Mahomes, a former professional soccer player and advocate for women's sports, and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who joined as co-owner in 2023.

Sporting JAX season ticketholders will see the Kansas City Current II match automatically added to their accounts. Single-game tickets are available now at www.sportingjax.com/tickets or by calling 904-863-KICK.

For the latest Sporting JAX news, matchday updates and behind-the-scenes access, follow @Sporting_JAX across all social media platforms.About Sporting Club Jacksonville (Sporting JAX)Sporting Club Jacksonville, or "Sporting JAX," was established in 2020 by a passionate group of Jacksonville-based owners and is driven by a bold vision to elevate the area's soccer scene and "Lift Every Voice," the club's motto. Named in collaboration with the First Coast community in 2023, the club is committed to launching a women's professional USL Super League club, a men's professional USL Championship club and USL Youth Academy in Northeast Florida. Through work with city and county governments, Sporting JAX will spearhead the development of a 15,000-capacity community stadium and training facilities, positioning the First Coast as the new premier destination for soccer excellence. For more information, visit www.sportingjax.com.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.