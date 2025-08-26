Dallas Trinity FC Midfielder Deb Abiodun Recalled from Loan by Washington Spirit

Published on August 26, 2025

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC today announced the departure of midfielder Deb Abiodun, who has been recalled from her loan by the Washington Spirit, in the midst of the 2025 NWSL season.

Abiodun, 21, joined DTFC just one month after signing a three-year contract with Washington. During the 2024/25 regular season in Dallas, she logged 12 appearances (seven starts) across 654 minutes of playing time.

Prior to the 2025/26 season starting, Abiodun would help lead her native country of Nigeria to a Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) championship. She got the start in Dallas' season opener on Aug. 23, logging the full 90 minutes in a 2-1 victory over Spokane.

The Pittsburgh alum came with impressive international experience, featuring in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup for Nigeria, in addition to earning a spot on the senior squad for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics.

Dallas Trinity FC (1-0-0, three points) is back in action on Saturday, Aug. 30 as they play host to Brooklyn FC (1-0-0, three points). Kick off is slated for 7:30 p.m. CDT from historic Cotton Bowl Stadium. All matches stream on Peacock.

Name: Deb Abiodun

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'6

Jersey Number: 6

Date of Birth: Nov. 2, 2003

Hometown: Ibadan, Nigeria

Nationality: Nigerian

College: University of Pittsburgh







