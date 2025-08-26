World Sevens Football Heads to Fort Lauderdale this December

Published on August 26, 2025

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - World Sevens Football is back - and this time, it's coming to the U.S.! After an unforgettable debut in Portugal in May, the fast-paced women's 7v7 series lands in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from December 5-7, 2025, at Beyond Bancard Field, home of Fort Lauderdale United FC. Fans can expect three days of electrifying football, global professional stars, and a jaw-dropping $5 million on the line.

The kickoff tournament in Estoril, Portugal set the tone, bringing together clubs like Bayern München, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Benfica, with world-class players including Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Pernille Harder, Kerolin Nicoli, Ella Toone, and Lily Yohannes. Bayern took home the first title, but the real winner were the fans who took in shorter matches, nonstop energy, and goals galore. With an average of 11 goals every 90 minutes, plus music, live content, and global streaming via DAZN, W7F proved it is high-octane football built for today's fans.

Now, the stage shifts to Florida-where some of the world's best clubs will battle it out, and a new W7F champion will be crowned. "This isn't just a tournament, it's a movement," said Head of Football, Adrian Jacob. "Now, we're building on that momentum and in advanced conversations with some of the top clubs across the Americas, all truly eager to be part of World Sevens."

Beyond the pitch, W7F is driven by a bigger mission: growing the women's game, creating opportunities for players, and inspiring the next generation. From community programs to player-led advisory councils, the series is built with athletes and fans at the heart. As Co-Founder Jennifer Mackesy put it: "The response to our first event exceeded our expectations - world-class players and clubs, an electrifying format, and content that gives fans a real, authentic connection to the athletes. And who doesn't want to be in Florida in December, watching some of the best athletes in the world light up the pitch?"

Fans can stream every match live and for free on DAZN. Ticket and club announcements are coming soon-but one thing's already certain: Fort Lauderdale is set to host one of the most exciting weekends in women's football history.







