Daniela Todd Selected to Colombia U-17 World Cup Roster

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is proud to announce that Academy player Daniela Todd has been selected to the U-17 Colombian National Team roster for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.

"I am proud to commend Daniella Todd on her call-up to the U17 World Cup with the Colombian National Team," said Ali Rogers, Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Her commitment and development have grown tremendously since her time with us, and this selection reflects her potential at the highest level. We look forward to her continued growth and success on the international stage."

Todd earned her place after participating in Colombia's final preparation camp, where the roster was narrowed to 21 players for the tournament. Colombia opens group play on October 19 against two-time champion Spain at the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Salé, Morocco.







