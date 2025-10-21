Four DC Power Football Club Players Called up to Respective National Teams

Published on October 21, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Four DC Power FC players will travel to represent their national teams on the international stage. Forward Loza Abera (Ethiopia) and midfielders Charlie Estcourt (Wales), Katrina Guillou (Philippines) and Carleigh Frilles (Philippines) will be available for their national teams.

"I want to extend my congratulations to the four DC Power FC players who have been called up to represent their national teams during the international window," Steven Birnbaum, Sporting Director of DC Power Football Club, said. "International call-ups offer players a valuable opportunity to sharpen their skills, gain new experiences, and continue developing their versatility in the game. We're looking forward to watching the upcoming international friendlies and welcoming all four players back for the second half of the Fall season."

Abera will appear with the Ethiopia Women's National Team in the African Women's Cup Qualifiers against Tanzania on Wednesday, Oct. 22 and Tuesday, Oct. 28. Estcourt will be available for the Wales (Cymru) Women's National Team in their friendlies against the Australia and Poland Women's National Teams on Friday, Oct. 24 and Tuesday, Oct. 28 respectively. Frilles and Guillou will compete with the Philippines Women's National team in their International Friendly against Manila on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

DC Power FC will play its next home match at Audi Field on Wednesday, Nov. 12 against Fort Lauderdale United FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.







