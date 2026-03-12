DC Power FC Hosts Dallas Trinity FC in Spring Home Opener

Published on March 11, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club (5-5-7, 22 PTS) will host Dallas Trinity FC (8-6-3, 27 PTS) in its 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Spring Home Opener on Thursday night. This weekend's match is the third meeting between the two clubs this season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at Audi Field.

D.C.'s side looks to build on its undefeated start to the Spring half of the season and its most recent 2-0 road shutout against Brooklyn FC on Saturday, March 7.

"Once we got past the first 15- 20 minutes, we settled in and then we started playing some good soccer," Head Coach Omid Namazi said. "I feel we can still get better and there's a lot of room for improvement. Especially when starting out the games but also, if we have a lead how do we manage the game and how can we kill the game off opposed to letting the other team feel like they're in the game, giving them opportunities, hope and letting them grow in confidence. We can be a lot better in terms of managing the game."

Goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko made her professional debut against Brooklyn FC on Saturday afternoon and recorded four saves through 90 minutes in the club's 2-0 shutout win. The rookie will be available for D.C.'s side in its home match on Thursday night.

"Sara is technically sound and has a good prescence in goal," Namazi said. "She communicates well with her backline and is well balanced in terms of her play with her feet and shot stopping."

Three DC Power FC players are overseas representing their national teams and will be unavailable for DC Power FC on Thursday against Dallas. Goalkeeper Morgan Aquino (Australia) and Midfielders Carleigh Frilles (Philippines) and Katrina Guillou (Philippines) are away on international duty.

Scouting Dallas Trinity FC

Power FC is 2-2-2 all-time against Dallas Trinity FC, 1-1-0 this season. Led by new Head Coach Nathan Thackeray, Dallas Trinity FC is looking to add its second straight win since defeating Lexington SC 1-0 on Sunday, March 8. The last time DC Power FC faced Dallas' Side on December 6, 2026 D.C. fell to Dallas Trinity FC 2-1. Forward Gianna Gourley scored her sixth goal of the season at the 21st minute to equalize but Dallas' Gracie Brian recorded the go-ahead goal at the 33rd minute to seal the club's home win.

"They're a little bit ahead of us in points and anytime you play a team that's ahead in standings, if we can chip at their lead it helps," Namazi said. "I feel we've played well the two times we've played them. We beat them once and they beat us once. In both games, we had a chance to get something out of the game and we did."

