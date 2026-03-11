Introducing the Lexington SC Women's Spring Theme and Promo Nights

Published on March 11, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - With the postseason race heating up, Lexington Sporting Club is turning its focus to the final stretch of the 2026 season. As the Gals in Green push toward clinching a home playoff match, the club is rolling out a slate of special theme and promotional nights designed to rally the Bluegrass behind the Gals in Green when every point counts.

LEX WEARS GREEN, Presented by ARH

Saturday, March 21 vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

March 21 will conclude Green Week, a week in which Lexington is encouraged to wear their LSC gear around town beginning with the men's match March 14. Be sure to WEAR GREEN on March 21 when the women take on Fort Lauderdale! The first 1,000 fans will receive a special LSC St. Patrick's hat!

Pups at the Pitch, Presented by Central Bank

Saturday, April 18 vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

It's back! Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the match and take a seat on the east side of Lexington SC Stadium! The first 500 fans will receive an LSC dog bandana!

PoweredByMOMS

Sunday, May 10 vs. Brooklyn FC

The slogan for the LSC women this season has been "PoweredByHer," and on Mother's Day, we're celebrating moms across Lexington with PoweredByMoms Night. At halftime, all moms in attendance are encouraged to head down to the pitch to be recognized by the LSC faithful.

Fan Appreciation Night

Saturday, May 16 vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

At the final match of the regular season, YOU are the one being celebrated. Without your support and commitment to growing soccer across the Bluegrass, there is no Lexington Sporting Club. All fans in attendance will have the chance to win raffle prizes throughout the evening.







