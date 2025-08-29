Stella Nyamekye Joins Fort Lauderdale United FC on Loan from Gotham FC

Published on August 28, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is thrilled to announce the arrival of Ghana National Team midfielder Stella Nyamekye on loan from the NWSL's Gotham FC for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval.

"We are very excited to have Stella with us on loan from Gotham," said Ali Rogers, Associate Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "She adds a creative and dynamic piece to our attack, and her experience competing on both the professional and international stage will elevate our group."

A well-rounded yet dynamic attacking midfielder, Nyamekye brings a diverse skill set that makes her a constant challenge for opponents. Whether striking from distance, breaking down defenders in one-on-one situations or threading precise through balls, the 19-year-old Nyamekye adds creativity and attacking power to Fort Lauderdale's midfield unit.

"Stella is a dynamic, game-changing talent, and we're excited to welcome her to Fort Lauderdale United," said Aly Hassan, General Manager of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Her creativity, technical ability, and international experience with Ghana add a new dimension to our midfield. She's the kind of player who can make an immediate impact."

A native of Kumasi, Ghana, Nyamekye began her professional career in 2021 with Dreamz Ladies of the Women's Premier League in Ghana. Over three seasons with her hometown club, she scored 31 goals in 41 appearances before signing with NJ/NY Gotham FC in December 2024. Despite departing midseason, Nyamekye still finished third in the league in scoring with 11 goals in just 10 games. In 2025, she made her NWSL debut on April 19 and has appeared in two matches for Gotham.

On the international stage, Nyamekye has quickly become a key figure for her home nation of Ghana. She earned her senior debut in 2023 at just 17 years old and broke out at the 2024 Women's African Cup of Nations, recording a goal and an assist. She scored the go-ahead goal in the Semifinal against Morocco and provided an assist in a group-stage win over Tanzania, helping the Black Queens claim the bronze medal with a victory over South Africa. Nyamekye also captained Ghana at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, where she tallied two goals and an assist.

Another dynamic presence in the midfield, Nyamekye is expected to be a key contributor as Fort Lauderdale United looks to make another push toward the Super League Final.

Season Tickets Available NOW!

Season tickets for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season are officially on sale - and you won't want to miss what's coming. Be there for every tackle, every goal, and every unforgettable moment at all 13 of Fort Lauderdale United FC's action-packed home matches. New this year: the club has launched the Juniors Season Ticket - a fun and affordable way to bring the whole family into the experience. At Fort Lauderdale United, matchday isn't just about soccer; it's about making memories with your family.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.