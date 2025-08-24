Fort Lauderdale United Opens Season with Thrilling Draw vs. Lexington SC

Published on August 24, 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (0-0-1, 1 PT) tied its matchup with Lexington SC (0-0-1, 1 PT) on Saturday evening, 3-3, in a thrilling 90-minute affair at Beyond Bancard Field. Darya Rajaee, Kiara Locklear, and Jasmine Hamid each scored in the high-paced contest, marking just the second time in club history that Fort Lauderdale netted three goals in a single match. With the point, the club begins its season unbeaten and shifts focus to a pivotal matchup against one of the league's top sides.

Fort Lauderdale returns to action on Saturday, August 30, hosting Carolina Ascent FC in a rematch of last year's Super League Semifinal. The sides last met in June, when Fort Lauderdale advanced to the final on a dramatic extra-time winner from Locklear in her home state. Next weekend's clash is set to be one of the early marquee fixtures of the season.

The match opened at a fast, physical pace, with both sides trading fouls in the early stages. Fort Lauderdale's pressure set the tone, as Ella Simpson and Jasmine Hamid delivered key tackles inside the first 10 minutes. Hamid settled in fast, putting together a pair of back-to-back dominant plays. The two-time Player of the Month set up Kelli Van Treeck with a perfect back-heel pass in the 10th minute and just one minute later, nearly caught the Lexington keeper off their line with a shot from 40 yards out, but it pushed over the bar for a corner kick.

On the following corner, Van Treeck put a header on frame that was saved, but she continued to stay involved in the attack. In the 16th minute, the Lipscomb product slipped a precise through ball to Hamid, who was fouled just outside the Lexington box. From around 22 yards out, Rajaee stepped up to the ball and fired a curling shot into the back of the net to give Fort Lauderdale United the lead in the 17th minute. A returner from last season, Rajaee's strike was her first goal for Fort Lauderdale United in 28 matches with the club. Fort Lauderdale dominated possession in the final stages of the first half, and the effort from newly-named captain Sh'nia Gordon and Van Treeck helped the club go into the halftime break with a 1-0 advantage.

Fort Lauderdale started the second half right where it left off, putting together a strong run of play through the creativity of midfielder Kathrynn González. The new addition made an incredible solo run through the middle of the pitch and fired a shot that faded just right of the net in the 47th minute. González continued to impact the game, setting up Gordon with a perfect through ball on a well-executed give-and-go before the captain's shot sailed over the crossbar.

On the ensuing goal kick, Van Treeck intercepted a short pass from the Lexington keeper and played the ball across the box for Locklear, who slotted the ball home with a single touch to double the Fort Lauderdale lead in the 57th minute. The goal marked the first professional connection between Van Treeck and Locklear, former college teammates at Lipscomb during the 2023 season.

Lexington pulled even after a pair of goals in the 63rd and 70th minutes, quickly changing the dynamic of the match. The first reinforcement entered the match for Fort Lauderdale in the 77th minute, with defender Julia Grosso coming onto the field for the goalscorer Rajaee, allowing Gordon to push up into a forward spot for the final stretch. Goalkeeper Bella Hara made a crucial near-post save in the 80th minute to keep the game tied at 2-2, standing strong on a rocket of a shot from just inside the box.

Now with the ability to move forward, Gordon went the full-distance of the field with a tremendous solo run and nearly gave Fort Lauderdale the lead in the 84th minute, but the shot was saved. Midfielder Carlyn Baldwin made her United debut with five minutes remaining, coming onto the pitch for Taylor Smith in the closing stages of the match. Just moments later, Lexington took the lead in the 87th minute.

With six minutes of stoppage time added, Fort Lauderdale refused to fold and continued to press for an equalizer. Locklear, while battling pressure at midfield, lofted a perfectly weighted through ball into Lexington's half as she lost her footing. Gordon, pouring every ounce of energy into one final run, outpaced the defense and drove into the Lexington box. Just as she prepared to shoot, the captain was brought down to win a penalty in the 90th minute.

Hamid stepped up to the spot, and as cool as ever, sent the keeper the wrong way and put the ball in the back of the net to bring Fort Lauderdale level in stoppage time. The successful spot kick was just the second in club history in 31 matches, and just after the equalizer, Sheyenne Allen made her 2025/26 debut after coming in for Hamid with a couple of minutes remaining. The defender brought fresh energy and - in a match defined by effort and grit - helped Fort Lauderdale United FC close out a 3-3 draw with Lexington SC in the opening match of the Gainbridge Super League season.

Scoring Summary

FTL: Rajaee, '17 (1)

FTL: Locklear, '57 (1)

LEX: McCain, '63 (1)

LEX: Weinert, '69 (1)

LEX: Pantuso, '87 (1)

FTL: Hamid, '90+1 (1)

Back in Action

Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Saturday, August 30 for a home duel with Carolina Ascent FC. The matchup will be the first time that the two teams have met since the thrilling Super League Semifinal just over two months ago. The link to purchase tickets can be found HERE.

Tickets

