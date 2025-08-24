Brooklyn FC Tops Sun in Opener

Published on August 24, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Brooklyn secured the points with two second-half goals before Tampa Bay pulled one back in stoppage time

Hosts seize control after the break

A tight first half yielded few clear chances. The game swung on 56 minutes when Catherine Zimmerman finished from close range to put Brooklyn ahead. Antoinette Williams doubled the lead on 72 minutes, capitalizing on sustained home pressure.

Sun response in stoppage time

Tampa Bay turned to their bench in search of a way back. Jillian Shimkin replaced Ava Tankersley at halftime, followed by Gabby Provenzano for Mackenzie Pluck on 64 minutes. Emma Gaines-Ramos came on for Victoria Haugen four minutes later, and Hannah Keane replaced Jordan Zade in the closing stages.

The Sun pressed forward in the final minutes and found their breakthrough in stoppage time. Carlee Giammona struck in the 90+4 minute, converting late pressure into a deserved goal and ensuring a tense finish before Brooklyn closed out the result.

Sun Captain Jordyn Listro: "Brooklyn is a hard environment to play in, and I don't think we played our normal game. But there were positive moments, especially with the goal late in the final half, and those are things we can go back to and build on moving forward."

Sun Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown: "It's always a tough battle coming to Brooklyn. The surface is challenging, the environment is challenging, and they have a very competitive team. That being said, I'm very proud of our ladies. They fought hard and kept it close, but time ran out before we could equalize. We'll continue to grow and improve as we embark on this season to defend our title."

FACTS AND STATS

Goals: Zimmerman 56, Williams 72; Giammona 90+4.

Substitutions: Shimkin (45'), Provenzano (64'), Gaines-Ramos (68'), Keane (85')

WHAT'S NEXT

Tampa Bay Sun FC return home on Saturday, August 30, for a marquee clash with Sporting Jacksonville, marking the club's official home opener and trophy presentation night.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.