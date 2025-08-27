Four Can'T-Miss Fort Lauderdale United FC Matchups in 2025

Published on August 27, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - With the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season underway, Fort Lauderdale United FC is preparing for a stretch of early-season matchups loaded with intrigue. From a rematch of last season's Final to first-time showdowns, the first half of the campaign features several must-watch contests. Here are four dates to circle:

#1 - Super League Semifinal Rematch

vs. Carolina Ascent FC - August 30

For the first time since Fort Lauderdale's stunning upset of top-seeded Carolina in last season's Semifinal, the two sides will meet again. Just over two months after a dramatic 120th-minute winner sent Fort Lauderdale to the Final, the rematch arrives this Saturday. Fort Lauderdale leads the all-time series 3-2 and will look to extend its edge over a Carolina squad eager to even the all-time series. You can purchase tickets to attend the match HERE.

#2 - Super League Final Rematch

at Tampa Bay Sun FC - October 4

In the most anticipated duel of the 2025/26 season, Fort Lauderdale United and Tampa Bay Sun FC will meet in a rematch of the inaugural Super League Final. The meeting comes just under four months after Fort Lauderdale's heartbreaking added-time defeat on June 14 at Riverfront Stadium. Now, the club returns to its in-state rival in search of its first win against Tampa Bay, and a shot at redemption. Expect fireworks in this high-stakes rematch. You can match

#3 - First Ever Meeting

at Sporting JAX - November 22

On November 22, history will be made as Fort Lauderdale United faces Sporting JAX for the first time in the Gainbridge Super League. The Sunshine State showdown adds a new chapter to Florida's in-state rivalries, with the South Florida club making its first trip to the First Coast in what could grow into a regional rivalry. This matchup has the potential to spark a new regional rivalry.

#4 - First Half Finale

vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - December 20

Closing out the first half of the season and the calendar year, Fort Lauderdale hosts Spokane Zephyr FC in a potentially pivotal matchup at Beyond Bancard Field. The two clubs tied in points in the inaugural Super League season (42), and Fort Lauderdale advanced to the postseason due to tiebreakers in the season series. These two teams met in the final regular season game of the season, and a draw in Spokane sent Fort Lauderdale into the Super League Playoffs. With postseason races beginning to take shape, this December showdown could carry major implications heading into the winter break. You can purchase tickets to attend the match.







