Suncoast Credit Union Kicks off Game-Changing Partnership with Tampa Bay Sun FC

Published on August 27, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







TAMPA, FL - Today, the leaders of Tampa Bay-based Suncoast Credit Union and the reigning Gainbridge Super League Champion Tampa Bay Sun Football Club announce a transformative partnership that will bolster women's professional sports in the Tampa Bay area.

Suncoast has committed to a leading partnership that will further Tampa Bay Sun FC's efforts to grow the impact of women's professional sports in the region. Additional elements of the partnership include naming rights for Suncoast Credit Union Field, charitable giving to support students at Blake High School, and exclusive ticket benefits for Suncoast members to expand the reach of professional women's soccer to more people in the community. Sun matches remain one of the region's most affordable pro sports experiences.

The announcement came during a lively soccer takeover of Suncoast Credit Union headquarters in Tampa, where Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown and Sun players celebrated the new partnership, with team flags and gear transforming the lobby into a showcase of the club's championship spirit. The surprise finale: A $10,000 donation to the Blake High School Boosters. That donation will be the first of many, with Suncoast committing an additional $200 for each shot on goal made by the Sun this season at the newly named Suncoast Credit Union Field.

"At Suncoast Credit Union, we believe each of us can make a positive difference. Through this sponsorship, we're excited to do just that. We're able to build a stronger community by lifting up women's sports, supporting fantastic community assets in the Sun and the Blake High School Boosters, and enhancing the quality of life for everyone in Tampa Bay," said Kevin Johnson, President and CEO of Suncoast Credit Union.

The Sun will invest the sponsorship funds into facilities, salaries, and other efforts that ensure the team and the Tampa Bay region continue to be a premier destination for female athletes, coaches, and sports professionals.

"The Sun are proud to be at the leading edge of women's pro sports in Tampa Bay and around the world. This backing from Suncoast Credit Union empowers us to continue to build that momentum and expand our impact as we create new career opportunities for women in sports and inspire the next generation of young women to pursue their dreams," said Christina Unkel, President and General Manager of Tampa Bay Sun FC.

Venue Naming Rights

During Sun matches and events, the team's temporary home in Downtown Tampa on the campus of Blake High School will be known as Suncoast Credit Union Field.

The official facility name honoring "Big Jim" Williams will remain intact, and Suncoast will invest in a new, permanent space at the venue to highlight Williams' legacy later this year.

The exact length and investment are not being disclosed at this time; it applies to the current Sun home venue, not the team's planned permanent home.

Charitable Giving

The principle of "giving back" is central to the mission of credit unions. In alignment with this value, Suncoast will make a charitable contribution for every shot on goal by the Sun at Suncoast Credit Union Field.

Those donations will go to the Blake High School Boosters, an organization of volunteers who support the success of students at Howard W. Blake High School. With a donation of $200 for every Sun shot on goal, the contributions will total thousands of dollars per year.

Supporting education is at the core of Suncoast's work in the community; Suncoast was founded by educators to give teachers a way to save and grow their money.

Exclusive Suncoast Member Ticket Benefits

To expand the reach of women's professional soccer to a larger audience, Suncoast Credit Union members will receive exclusive ticket offers to Tampa Bay Sun FC matches.

To be eligible for exclusive ticket offers, fans can open a Suncoast Credit Union account with as little as $5.

Recognizing this commitment, Suncoast is now the Official Credit Union of the Tampa Bay Sun Football Club.

To learn more about member-owned, not-for-profit Suncoast Credit Union, visit suncoast.com. For tickets and more on Tampa Bay's first women's professional sports team, the Tampa Bay Sun Football Club, visit tampabaysunfc.com.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.