Brooklyn FC Secures Opening Night Victory in 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Season 2-1 over Tampa Bay Sun FC

Published on August 27, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women kicked off their Gainbridge Super League 2025/26 season opener with a 2-1 win at Maimonides Park, defeating Tampa Bay Sun FC on Saturday night. Forward Catherine Zimmerman and defender Annie Williams scored at their Brooklyn FC debut to help secure three points.

In the 8th minute, Brooklyn FC midfielder Emma Loving picked up the ball outside the box and passed it right to Zimmerman. Zimmerman delivered a cross to forward Sofia Lewis, whose header missed the target. Three minutes later, Zimmerman received a throw-in from defender Jordan Thompson and set up Lewis inside the box, but her shot went wide again.

In the 45th minute, Brooklyn goalkeeper Breanna Norris kept the match level with a crucial save in her Brooklyn FC debut, denying Tampa Bay on a one-on-one chance.

"I thought Bre (Norris) was a brick wall tonight," said Zimmerman. "A lot of credit to her. A lot of credit to the back line. I think from Bre to the back line, everyone was really organized and just locked in."

Brooklyn broke through in the 55th minute when full back Leah Scarpelli flicked a long pass to Zimmerman, who turned and finished, to give Brooklyn a 1-0 lead. Scarpelli earned her first assist for Brooklyn FC.

Brooklyn doubled their lead in the 71st minute when Williams entered the match as a substitute for midfielder Hope Breslin. On her very first sequence, Williams at the back post headed home a corner kick from midfielder Jessica Garziano, scoring in her Brooklyn FC debut on her very first touch with the club.

Tampa Bay Sun pulled one back in stoppage time through winger Carlee Giammona, but Brooklyn held firm to secure the 2-1 result.

"We're really excited," said center back Kelsey Hill. "We've been working really hard all pre season, so we're really excited to play and play at home and get the three points."

"I think the spirit needs to be the same. I'm very proud of them," said Brooklyn head coach Tomás Tengarrinha. "I think we did a great job, and we need to keep pushing. I think the team had spirit and good DNA that we have been working on, so I kind of expect the same."

