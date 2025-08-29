FIFA World Cup Champion Briana Scurry to Headline Women's Panel at LSC's Women's Home Opener

Published on August 29, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky.  - Lexington Sporting Club announced today two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and FIFA World Cup Champion goalkeeper Briana Scurry, a Gainbridge® ambassador, will headline a special pre-match Women's Panel on Sunday, Sept. 7 ahead of the club's Women's Gainbridge Super League Home Opener at Lexington SC Stadium.

Recognized as one of the greatest goalkeepers in U.S. Women's National Team history, Scurry is a trailblazer both on and off the field. As a 1999 World Cup champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist and member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame, she has been a pioneer and advocate for women's sports.

The Women's Panel, part of Lexington SC's "Powered by HER" season-long campaign, will feature conversation focused on empowerment, opportunity and the continued growth of the game. Scurry will be joined by:

Cristy Dunn, 2025 KYSA Kentucky Rec Coach of the Year

Jentry Bertam, Lexington Christian Academy c/o 2026

Select Lexington SC women's Gainbridge Super League players

Stadium gates open for the match at 12:30 p.m. The panel will run from 12:45-1:15 p.m. EST at Lexington SC Stadium and is open to all matchday ticket holders. Kickoff vs. Brooklyn FC is set for 2 p.m.

Prior to kickoff, LSC will recognize Scurry with an on-field ceremony highlighting her contributions to soccer and the broader women's sports landscape.

Scurry will also serve as an honorary matchday captain and take part in the pre-match coin toss. She will be joined by Marcus Fischer, director of sponsorships at presenting match partner, Gainbridge®, whose sponsorship portfolio showcases a deep commitment to women's sports with ambassadors Scurry, Caitlin Clark, Billie Jean King and Annika Sorenstam.

Tickets to Lexington Sporting Club women's home opener on Sunday, Sept. 7 are available at lexsporting.com/tickets.







