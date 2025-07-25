Carolina Ascent FC 15-Year-Old Stella Spitzer Becomes Youngest Pro in the Gainbridge Super League

July 25, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Ascent FC announced today that 15-year-old forward Stella Spitzer has signed a multi-year professional contract, pending league and federation approval. With her signing, Spitzer becomes the youngest player to sign a professional contract in Gainbridge Super League history.

Spitzer became the youngest player to appear in a professional match in the United States, coming on as a substitute on October 19, 2024 against Brooklyn FC at just 14 years, 198 days old.

"This signing has been a long time coming," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "Stella did exceptionally well in our environment last year and taking the next natural step to signing as a full professional makes sense for everyone involved. Watching Stella make her debut and the amount of growth we've seen in the last 12 months makes this decision easy for us."

Spitzer joined Carolina Ascent on an academy contract in June 2024, reinforcing the club's commitment to developing young talent across the Carolinas. Her signing follows the professional contract of B Hylton in June this year, further demonstrating the organization's dedication to cultivating a strong pipeline from within the region.

"Having the opportunity and the right people behind me to be able to sign this contract is honestly a dream come true," expressed Spitzer. "This is not just about me, but it's also about inspiring the next generation and showing everyone aspiring to be professional soccer players that it is a realistic goal worth chasing. I am so excited to see what the future holds for this team."

"As Stella takes the next step in her career - we are aware that the development of young players takes time and will undoubtedly have its ups and downs. We've got so much belief in Stella and the impact she can have on the future here in Carolina," expressed Poole.

Carolina Ascent FC will kick off its second season on September 6, 2025 at American Legion Memorial Stadium. After a history-making inaugural season, the team is committed to building on its success and inspiring fans across the Carolinas.

