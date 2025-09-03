Brooklyn FC Battle Hard But Fall 0-1 on the Road to Dallas Trinity FC After Early Set-Piece Goal

Published on September 3, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Dallas, TX - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women fell 0-1 on the road to Dallas Trinity FC on Saturday night. Dallas Trinity struck in the 12th minute when defender Maya McCutcheon converted a corner for the only goal of the match. A minute later, Brooklyn FC goalkeeper Bre Norris came up huge in a one-on-one stop. Norris produced another highlight save in the 62nd minute, tipping away Dallas Trinity midfielder Amber Brooks' long-range free kick. Two minutes later, Hope Breslin nearly answered with a long-range chip off the crossbar. In the 70th minute, Leah Scarpelli's strike was denied, sealing a narrow defeat despite Brooklyn's late push.

Key Takeaways

South Korean Defender Na-Yeong Shin made her first start for Brooklyn FC.

Brazilian Forward Mylena Freitas recorded her first appearance for Brooklyn FC.

Midfielder Emily Pringle also registered her first appearance for Brooklyn FC.

Tengarrinha's View

On Dallas' 13th-minute corner kick goal:

"That corner is a situation that must be evaluated within the broader dynamics of the game. It does not come down to a single adjustment, but rather to a set of factors we will analyze internally. Our focus is always on reinforcing collective principles and ensuring that the team continues to evolve."

Match Reactions

#1 Bre Norris (Goalkeeper):

"I'm feeling good and excited for our upcoming game against Spokane. There is always room for improvement in defending set pieces, and we've already spoken about what to correct. We're ready to tackle Wednesday's match."

#24 Kelsey Hill (Center Back/Captain):

"I was disappointed not to convert those chances, but I felt we had the momentum in the second half and were creating opportunities. I'm excited to keep building chemistry with the team, and hopefully I can help by finishing more of those chances moving forward."

Up Next...

Brooklyn FC are back in action on Wednesday, September 3, hosting Spokane Zephyr in the second home match of the season. Kick-off at Maimonides Park is set for 7:00 PM ET, as Brooklyn looks to bounce back in front of the home crowd in what promises to be an exciting midweek clash. All matches are available live on Peacock. Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single-game, are available. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X.







