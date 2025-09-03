Florida Super League Clubs Open Fan Submissions to Name In-State Derby

A new chapter in Florida women's soccer kicked off last weekend as three of the state's top clubs, Tampa Bay Sun FC, Sporting Club Jacksonville, and Fort Lauderdale United FC, face off in the Gainbridge Super League.

To mark the occasion, fans are being invited to leave their mark on history by helping name this intrastate showdown. The winning name will be chosen by representatives from all three clubs and revealed in the weeks ahead.

Currently referred to as "The Florida Women's Cup," this unofficial rivalry will be decided across 12 regular-season Gainbridge Super League matchups in 2025/26, with each team facing the others four times. Points earned will count toward the derby standings.

Scoring & Tiebreakers:

3 points for a win, 1 point for a draw

Goal difference as the first tiebreaker

If still tied, a coin toss will determine the champion

At the end of the season, the Florida team with the most points among the three will claim the title of unofficial state champion.

The intrastate derbies went underway on Saturday, August 30, 2025, with Tampa Bay Sun FC hosting Sporting JAX at Suncoast Credit Union Field in a hard-fought opener.

2025/26 Florida Derby Schedule:

Aug 30 - Tampa Bay Sun vs. Sporting JAX, 8:00 PM @ Suncoast Credit Union Field

Oct 4 - Tampa Bay Sun vs. Fort Lauderdale United, 7:30 PM @ Suncoast Credit Union Field

Oct 18 - Sporting JAX vs. Tampa Bay Sun, 7:30 PM @ Hodges Stadium

Nov 15 - Fort Lauderdale United vs. Tampa Bay Sun, 7:30 PM @ Beyond Bancard Stadium

Nov 22 - Sporting JAX vs. Fort Lauderdale United, 7:30 PM @ Hodges Stadium

Dec 6 - Tampa Bay Sun vs. Sporting JAX, 7:30 PM @ Suncoast Credit Union Field

Dec 13 - Sporting JAX vs. Fort Lauderdale United, 7:30 PM @ Hodges Stadium

Dec 20 - Sporting JAX vs. Tampa Bay Sun, 7:30 PM @ Hodges Stadium

Feb 21 - Tampa Bay Sun vs. Fort Lauderdale United, 7:30 PM @ Suncoast Credit Union Field

Mar 14 - Fort Lauderdale United vs. Sporting JAX, 7:30 PM @ Beyond Bancard Stadium

Apr 11 - Fort Lauderdale United vs. Sporting JAX, 7:30 PM @ Beyond Bancard Stadium

May 2 - Fort Lauderdale United vs. Tampa Bay Sun, 7:30 PM @ Beyond Bancard Stadium

Fans can submit derby name ideas at https://www.tampabaysunfc.com/name-the-derby/ through September 30, 2025. The winning entry will be announced shortly after.

From the Clubs:

Christina Unkel, President of Tampa Bay Sun FC, added:

"This competition is about more than wins and losses-it's about celebrating women's soccer across Florida. Inviting fans to help name the derby makes them a part of the story, which is what makes it so special."

Steve Livingstone, President & CEO of Sporting JAX, said:

"We wanted to create a fun, unofficial rivalry between Florida's three Super League teams. Fans and players alike love these matchups, and this gives everyone another reason to raise their game every time we meet our in-state rivals."

Tommy Smith, Owner and President of Fort Lauderdale United, said:

"Tampa has always been a big rival, and now adding Sporting JAX brings even more excitement. Every derby has its own character, and this one is shaping up to be unforgettable. Giving fans a voice in naming it makes the competition truly theirs."







