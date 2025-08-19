Brooklyn FC Signs Goalkeeper Nicolette Pasquarella

Published on August 19, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women has signed goalkeeper Nicolette Pasquarella ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval.

"Nicolette is a commanding presence between the posts," said Kevin Tenjo, Sporting Director of Brooklyn FC. "She possesses sharp reflexes, excellent positional sense, and the mentality required to perform under pressure. We look forward to integrating her into our environment and supporting her continued development here in Brooklyn."

Pasquarella, 22, joins Brooklyn FC for her first professional season following four years at Stony Brook University, where she started 58 matches and recorded 17 shutouts. She capped her senior season in 2024 by starting all 21 games, posting 84 saves, and earning seven clean sheets. Pasquarella earned CAA Defensive Player of the Week honors in September 2024, and made eight saves in Stony Brook's first-ever CAA Women's Soccer Championship victory, helping secure the title in the final.

Originally from Ronkonkoma, N.Y., Pasquarella starred at Connetquot High School on Long Island and earned Suffolk County and New York State Goalkeeper of the Year honors as a senior. Her signing marks a homecoming as she continues her career just over an hour from where it began.

"To start my pro journey with a club like Brooklyn FC, so close to where I grew up, is a dream come true," Pasquarella said. "This is a team that's building something special, and I'm ready to compete, grow, and give everything I have to this opportunity."

