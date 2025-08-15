Sister Act: Ana & Kristina Marković Sign with Brooklyn FC

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women has signed forwards Ana Marković and Kiki Marković for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, a USL property, pending league and federation approval.

"Ana and Kiki bring more than quality on the pitch. They bring leadership, character, and a winning mentality," said Kevin Tenjo, Sporting Director. "They are competitors who understand what it takes to succeed, and their addition strengthens the culture we're building at Brooklyn FC."

Ana Marković, 25, joins Brooklyn FC after competing in Switzerland and Portugal, most recently with Damaiense. She previously made 57 league appearances and scored 4 goals for Grasshopper Club Zürich, and played 10 matches and scored 1 goal for SC Braga in Portugal. A 20 ¬âcap Croatian international, she has scored twice for her country in major qualifiers, including the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and UEFA Women's Euro 2025 campaigns. In addition to her play on the field, Ana is an entrepreneur with a global social media following of more than three million on Instagram and is a cofounder, alongside her sister, of RELOADZ, a Swiss vegan protein water brand.

"Signing with Brooklyn FC is an exciting step for me," Marković said. "I've played in incredible places, but I can already feel the energy around this club and city. Sharing this experience with my sister makes it even more special, and we're both here to make an impact on the field."

Kiki Marković, 24, arrives from FC Rapperswil ¬âJona in the Swiss Women's Super League, where she has made 36 league appearances and scored 5 goals since joining in 2022. Including playoff matches, she has appeared 52 times and scored 9 goals in all competitions for the club. She previously played for FC Luzern and Grasshopper Club Zürich and has earned 3 senior caps for Croatia.

"We've been training and competing together our whole lives, and playing side by side in Brooklyn is a dream come true," she said. "I can't wait to fight for this team, connect with the fans, and contribute everything I can to our second season."

