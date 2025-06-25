Dallas Trinity FC Announces Coaching Change

June 25, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC announced today that effective immediately, the search will begin for the next head coach and assistant coach of Dallas Trinity FC.

"Both Pauline MacDonald and Gavin Beith have been an important part of making history with our club and this league," says Dallas Trinity FC General Manager Chris Petrucelli. "We are grateful for their hard work, dedication, and contributions to the club, and we wish them both the very best in their future endeavors."

Chris Petrucelli will serve as the interim head coach, a position he filled to begin the club's inaugural season.

Dallas Trinity FC kicks off their 2025/26 season on Saturday, Aug. 23 at home vs. Spokane Zephyr FC.







