Dallas Trinity FC's Sealey Strawn Named 2024/25 USL Super League Young Player of the Year

June 12, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC academy product and forward Sealey Strawn has been named the 2024/25 USL Super League Young Player of the Year, the league announced today. The 17-year-old is crowned as the most outstanding player under the age of 23 in her debut professional season.

Strawn logged her first professional minutes as a substitute at DC on Oct. 16 and never looked back. She would score her first career goal in the pro ranks just two matches later, by way of an 87th minute game-winner against Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 2 in a 1-0 victory.

Strawn, a Prosper native who's committed to play collegiately at the University of North Carolina, is set to graduate high school in 2026 and also stars for Allen-based youth club Solar Soccer Club (ECNL).

Across 19 matches played (seven starts) for DTFC, Strawn amassed an impressive four goals (third most on the team) and two assists. Aside from the game-winner, her additional goals on the season came against Brooklyn on March 19 (57'), Lexington on April 26 (70'), and at DC on May 8 (25').

In addition to her club responsibilities, Strawn has been called up to the U.S. Women's Youth National Team on multiple occasions during the season, most recently competing in the Concacaf U-20 Championship in Costa Rica.







