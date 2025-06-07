Dallas Trinity FC Falls to Tampa Bay Sun FC in USL Super League Semifinals, 2-1

June 7, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







TAMPA - Dallas Trinity FC (No. 3 seed) fought valiantly in the first-ever playoff game in USL Super League history, but came up short versus Tampa Bay Sun FC (No. 2 seed) on Saturday night at Riverfront Stadium in the league Semifinals, falling 2-1. With the loss, Dallas' impressive inaugural season comes to an end.

Dallas got on the board first in the 17th minute, thanks to a header by Hannah Davison, with Julia Dorsey providing the assist. Dorsey placed a nice pass to the left side of the box where Davison connected, the ball eluding Tampa Bay goaltender Ashley Orkus and into the back of the net. A successful Tampa Bay penalty kick by Natasha Flint in the 36th minute had the two teams knotted up at 1-1 heading into intermission.

TB found the back of the net again in the 59th minute on a goal by Carlee Giammona, putting DTFC down 2-1.

Dallas won the time-of-possession battle (51%-49%), but had less total shots (8-7) and shots on target (4-3).

The 2025/26 season is just around the corner, scheduled to begin on August 23 at home vs. Spokane Zephyr FC.

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC finished the 2024/25 regular season in third place, with a record of 12-9-7 (43 points).

Defender Hannah Davison's goal marked the first playoff goal in league history; she also scored the first goal in DTFC franchise history at Tampa Bay on August 18 (in the team's first-ever game). Davison scored two goals in the regular season.

Defender Julia Dorsey (17' assist) tallied one assist in the regular season.

13 players saw action for Dallas against Tampa Bay.

QUOTES

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

On the club's inaugural season...

"This season has been challenging in a positive way, because the league is so competitive. We're always being tested. We didn't know what we were coming into with it being the first year and now we have a much clearer picture. I'm super proud of the group and what we've achieved. We'll learn so much from this experience."

Defender Hannah Davison

On the club's inaugural season...

"What an exciting season. The first season in Dallas history has been filled with so many highs and lows. The way that this group came together and fought through adversity was amazing. It's been so much fun and it's great to know that this is only the start of what we can do. We're obviously disappointed losing tonight, but this season has been a blast. There's so much to grow on moving forward."







USL Super League Stories from June 7, 2025

Dallas Trinity FC Falls to Tampa Bay Sun FC in USL Super League Semifinals, 2-1 - Dallas Trinity FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.